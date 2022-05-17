Apex Legends Mobile release date and everything we know so far

We are as interested in the release date as much as you are

EA and Respawn Entertainment's award-winning battle royale, Apex Legends, is going to be arriving on mobile devices at some point over the coming year - that much we've known for a while now. But, we're learning more about Apex Legends Mobile every day, so we've created this resource for you to read through to get up to speed with what could be one of the biggest mobile games of 2022.

We've been talking about Apex Legends Mobile for years now, and while there was originally some fear that the port had been shelved, announcements last February confirmed that it was in the works and we'd be finding out more soon. This is no surprise, EA has made it clear that they're interested in expanding their grip within the mobile market, in fact, in 2020 the CEO, Andrew Wilson, went on record saying "unlike many people in the mobile industry, we've built a very strong and profitable business."

If you've found yourself here then you're probably looking for more information on what changes will be coming to the game, the platforms it will release on and even the release date. Regardless of what you've come here looking for, we've got you covered. Here's everything we know so far about Apex Legends Mobile.

What is Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile is EA's port of their (incredibly) popular battle royale title Apex Legends. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game that was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One back in February of 2019, it was recently ported to the Nintendo Switch last month, in March. Apex Legends Mobile will be available on both iOS and Android devices, via the AppStore and Google Play, we're currently waiting on confirmation as to whether they'll come to other Android-based storefronts.

Apex Legends Mobile is expected to follow the same gameplay loop of Apex Legends; players form into small squads of two or three, then deploy - from the air - onto an extremely large island. Players land with no weapons or equipment, and so have to quickly gather materials from the island. They have to be quick though because there are generally around 60 people in each match, and while the island is big, the match is over when only one team remains. Being quick means they also can't be too picky, players will need to learn to adapt to Apex Legends' varied arsenal of weapons and equipment, because you won't necessarily get the equipment you're most used to.

What is the Apex Legends Mobile release date?

Well, here's where it gets a bit tricky. As many of you reading will know, Apex Legends Mobile's release date isn't necessarily global, nor is it the end of development. What that means is that we can expect to see its release on both iOS and Android around June or July 2022.

At the moment, for the 10 selected countries, the regional launch date is officially March 7th, 2022 at 4 pm PST. Those countries include:

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Mexico

Peru

Argentina

Colombia

It will be available until May 3rd, 2022. That's when all of your progress and unlocks will get a reset, and the servers won't be active afterward.

As an interesting note, one of the games' closest competitors, PUBG mobile, is unavailable in India at the moment. So, deliberate or not, this is some excellent positioning from EA & Co, putting them in an optimum chance to capture an audience who cannot access either Fortnite or PUBG Mobile on the two major app stores. Phew.

Will Apex Legends Mobile be the same as Apex Legends?

There are a lot of questions out there about Apex Legends Mobile; will it follow the route of Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile; being a separate entity from the core? Or will it, instead, be more like Fortnite or MMOs like V4, where the game will match, and be crossplay with, the other versions of the game?

It's been confirmed that the former is the case, with Respawn Entertainment reportedly working with external partners to deliver the Mobile version. In information released on the 19th of April, EA confirmed that the game would be free-to-play, built from the ground up for mobile, and will not feature cross-play. That said, we're not sure precisely where the differences will be, although there is a regional beta starting rolling out right now in a few regions.

Will Apex Legends Mobile be free-to-play and feature regular updates?

Based on the fact that Apex Legends itself was free-to-play, and that the developers have gone on record saying that it will be free-to-play, it's safe to assume that it will be. What might interest you is that it is likely to follow the battle-pass led 'Season' structure of the core game. Each season brings new legends, and new limited-time modes of play, but players can also grab a Battle Pass, which will give players content as they continue to play the game.

The Battle Pass is reasonably priced and is a concept that will be familiar to most. You pay a little bit of money into a game which, frankly, didn't cost you anything to start, and then it gives you cool new cosmetics and items as a reward. It's finely balanced and also adds a degree of structure to Apex Legends by giving people more challenges to overcome.

Who is making it?

Will Apex Legends Mobile be cross-play?

The original expectation was for EA to outsource the porting, or re-development, of Apex Legends Mobile to Tencent. This wouldn't have been too outlandish an idea due to the two partnering previously to work on games like Fifa Online and Need for Speed Online. While Tencent's involvement hasn't been confirmed or denied, we do know that members of the Respawn Entertainment team will be handling development, albeit with collaborative efforts from other partners.Apex Legends Mobile will feature cross-play with other mobile platforms - from Android to iOS - but it has been confirmed that, because the game is being built specifically for mobile, it will not feature cross-play with PC or console versions of the game.

Which Legends will be available in Apex Legends Mobile?

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Octane

Wattson

Bangalore

Wraith

Caustic

Pathfinder

Here's one we can answer with some great confidence, we've already seen quite a few of the Legends confirmed for Apex Legends Mobile. Below are those confirmed by a character selection screen:Don't forget to keep checking back on our page, as we'll keep updating it as we learn more about Apex Legends Mobile.