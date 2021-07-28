Updated: July 28, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Akshan guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Akshan guide below:

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel is the latest Wild Rift champion to join the fray. He is a powerful, highly mobile marksman/assassin who can be played in the mid lane or Dragon lane. He has a lot of firepower and his skill range is only matched by his showmanship.

This champion can really make some interesting-looking plays by using his Skill 3, but that can also work against him. Therefore, positioning is key. Make sure of that, and play around the team in order to surprise squishy opponents and finish them off with a flurry of attacks powered by his ultimate and passive.

Another great use of this champion is provided by his Passive bonus on Skill 3 - Akshan can greatly reduce the cooldown of fallen allies, helping them recover a lot quicker. That can turn the tide of many battles in his team's favour, even more so in Wild Rift than the PC version of League.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Akshan's skills

Dirty Fighting (Passive)

Every third attack or ability hit deals bonus physical damage. Against champions, it also gains damage shield for a brief moment.

Avengerang (Skill 1)

Like a typical boomerang spell, it can hit each enemy twice (once on the way out and back in). The boomerang will reach some units beyond the last target hit, if it hits a different target during this its range will extend (so theoretically the range is infinite)

Going Rogue (Skill 2)

Passive: Enemies that kill Akshan’s allies become Scoundrels for few brief seconds. Killing a Scoundrel grants Akshan bonus gold and reduces the fallen ally’s death timer. Active: Gain camouflage for a few seconds. Duration is refreshed when Akshan is near a wall or in brush. Gains movement speed when moving toward Scoundrels.

Heroic Swing (Skill 3)

Akshan fires a rope that attaches to a wall for a few seconds to allow him to swing in a circle. While swinging, Akshan shoots an enemy he has recently damaged.

Comeuppance (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Locks onto an enemy champion and begins overcharging Mist shots over a few seconds.

How to combo as Akshan in Wild Rift

Pay close attention to the Passive skill and what it grants after each auto-attack

Use Skill 1 for the vision it grants

Use Skill 2 to hunt down Scoundrels

Use Skill 3 to snipe unexpecting enemies from across the wall or to escape

Position yourself accordingly when using the ultimate

Akshan focuses mainly on his Passive and Skill 1 to trade in lane, but there are a lot of other combos and tips you can make great use of.Use this situationally to trade in lane, or to escape right before getting ganked by an opponent. Since his passive changes depending on how many attacks Akshan casts, players are encouraged to trade a lot.When Akshan's Skill 1 hits an enemy champion, it will show you their location - in other words, it grants you vision of the enemies it hits. Make sure to use it in brushes if you don't have any wards. It also increases in range the more champions it travels through, so it's exceptionally great for checking whether or not the enemies are doing Baron/Dragon or if they're hiding in a bush.Enemies that kill Akshan's teammates become Scoundrels. If Akshan uses Skill 2 to track them down, he gains additional movement speed towards them. Bonus tip: You can use this in the fog of war! Stay close to walls or bushes to extend the duration of this skill - as long as you're next to a wall or a bush, you will be invisible indefinitely.Skill 3 is a great ability that works somewhat similar to the one Camille uses. It lets Akshan use the terrain to his advantage and swing around either to escape or to engage an opponent. If you auto-attack a target and mark it before casting Skill 3, then once you are mid-air casting (and swinging in) Skill 3, that target will be Akshan's priority.The ultimate skill can ONLY be cast on champions, so keep that in mind. It cannot be used to snipe out objectives from your enemies. Always take into consideration the time you need to charge it (2.5 seconds) because you don't want to be interrupted when doing so.

Prioritize lower HP targets because they will take additional damage from this skill (look for enemies with less than 50% HP). This ability can target any enemy, but it will not go through objects. It will instead deal damage to the objects it encounters. That's a neat little trick if you want to surprise an enemy that's hiding behind a low HP turret. The turret will go down and your path towards the enemy will be free.

In what order to level up the skills?

For Akshan, you want to max out Skill 1 first, then continue levelling Skill 3, then Skill 2.

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 3

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Akshan - The best runes

Wild Rift Akshan - The best build

Boots

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

The best choice of boots for Akshan is Gluttonous Greaves.

Quicksilver is the best choice for removing the crowd control effects.

Stasis is great for team fights.

