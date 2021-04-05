Updated: April 2, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Nasus guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Nasus guide below:

Nasus' skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Next up, we're going to take a look at Nasus, the Curator of the Sands. In Wild Rift Nasus is a champion that is extremely weak in the early stages of the game, but the more he manages to stack up his damage, the deadlier he becomes. If left unattended, Nasus will become a nightmare in the end game, as long as he plays safe and successfully stacks up with Skill 1 a bit.

If you want to play a champion that can stomp the late game and one-shot a squishy team of enemies, then Nasus is a good choice. He will be tanky, have sustain, and most importantly - will always scale. Although he is easy to play (as long as you farm), he's not always a go-to choice for players because he's easily punishable. Always think we'll before you pick Nasus, and when you do pick him, keep in mind that he's not an early game champion.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Nasus skills

Soul Eater (Passive)

Gains bonus physical vamp.

Siphoning Strike (Skill 1)

Nasus strikes his foe, dealing damage and increasing the power of his future Siphoning Strikes if he slays his target.

Wither (Skill 2)

Nasus ages an enemy champion, decelerating their Movement and Attack Speeds over time.

Spirit Fire (Skill 3)

Nasus unleashes a spirit flame at a location, dealing damage and reducing the Armor of enemies who stand on it.

Fury of the Sands (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Nasus unleashes a mighty sandstorm that batters nearby enemies. While the storm rages, he gains increased Health, Attack Range, damages nearby enemies, has a reduced cooldown on Siphoning Strike, and gains bonus Armor and Magic Resistance for the duration.

How to combo as Nasus

Always last hit minions with your Skill 1

Nasus doesn't exactly have any combos, since his entire kit is created to help him farm and survive. Since he doesn't have combos (apart from the auto-attack reset with Skill 1), you don't have to worry too much about that aspect. However, his skills can be used situationally, as follows:

Last hitting minions with Skill 1 will give you some stacks, and that will increase your Skill 1 damage. The best option would be to last hit cannon minions, jungle minions and the scuttle crab, because those will give you more stacks. Make sure that you reset your auto-attacks with Skill 1 if necessary.

Use Skill 2 to slow down enemies and catch up with them

When you're ready to start trading with your lane opponent, you can use Skill 2 to slow them down and make them unable to escape your range. Once you've stacked up enough damage on your Skill 1, you could consider going all-in with Skill 2 on the enemies.

Another great use of the skill is to slow down an enemy when they are trying to engage you. This could give you a small advantage when you're getting ganked, so in such situations try to apply the slow to the opponent with the most damage or the one that's more immobile.

Skill 3 is great for clearing waves and dealing additional damage to slowed enemies

When you have slowed down your opponents, you can quickly place down your Skill 3 (Spirit Fire) to deal additional damage. You can also use this skill to farm the minion waves quicker, but that's not always ideal since you want to last hit them with your Skill 1.

In team fights, this skill is great for dealing damage to opponents who are not checking the ground.

Use the Ultimate when you go all-in

When you're ready to engage in a fight, you should time your ultimate. Make sure that it's always up for the active battles, because Nasus using Fury of the Sands is akin to going Super Saiyan. He will gain increased range, a lower cooldown on Skill 1, increased Magic Resist and Armor, and also AoE damage around himself. In other words, you never want to be caught next to a Nasus using their Ultimate.

You should combo your Ultimate with Skill 2, so enemies will stand no chance of escaping you.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Nasus, you want to max out your Skill 1 first, then follow up with Skill 2 and lastly with Skill 3.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (Ultimate).

Additionally, if you want to have the ability to farm more, you could add a second point in Skill 3 once you hit level 6, but it's not always a great choice. Instead, you will be better off maxing Skill 1 ASAP.

The best summoner spells

Wild RIft Nasus - The best runes

Wild Rift Nasus - The best items

Boots

: Gain a large boost of Movement Speed that decays to 25% bonus Movement Speed for 6 seconds.: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

When it comes to boots, it's really important that you pay attention to the matchup. If the enemy has a lot of physical damage, then you want Ninja Tabis. If the opponent has a lot of crowd control, you want Mercury Treads. Otherwise, Ionian Boots of Lucidity are a good choice since they give Nasus more Ability Haste.

Glory is probably the best choice if you want to chase down opponents because it gives you a boost of movement speed.

