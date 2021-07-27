Updated: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Olaf guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Olaf guide below:

If there's a champion whose theme fits their playstyle perfectly, then it's got to be Olaf. A Viking warrior who is eager to go to Valhala, and that's what drives him to fight - a lot. In fact, he fights as early as level 1, since he's one of the strongest early-game champions in the game.

If you like Fighters, then chances are you enjoy brawling with fellow players, right? It only makes sense. And in that regard, Olaf is definitely a great pick. If you feel like the sooner a fight bursts out, the better, then you will definitely find Olaf, the Berseker a fun-to-play champion.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Olaf skills

Berserker Rage (Passive)

Olaf's Attack Speed is increased by 1% for each 1% of his Health he is missing.

Undertow (Skill 1)

Olaf throws an axe into the ground at a target location, dealing damage to enemies it passes through and slowing their Movement Speed. If Olaf picks up the axe, the ability's cooldown is reduced by 4.5 seconds.

Vicious Strikes (Skill 2)

Olaf's Attack Speed is increased, he gains Physical Vamp and has increased healing from all sources based on how much Health he is missing.

Reckless Swing (Skill 3)

Olaf dashes to an enemy and attacks with such force that it deals true damage to his target. If the target does not die, Olaf takes true damage.

Ragnarok (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Olaf temporarily becomes immune to disables.

How to combo as Olaf:

Olaf doesn't really have any combos at all (he's a true Viking - all see sees is battle). However, there are a few things notable things you should know about his skills.

- Playing Olaf means early game aggression.You don't want to play from behind, since he will probably die before he's able to reach the opponents and that's no fun at all. You also don't want the game to go on for too long, as it gets harder to play him in the late game. That's because of the amount of damage going on in late game teamfights.

- Throwing and picking up his axe (Skill 1) will reduce the skills cooldown. You may want to practice that a little bit, since it's a skillshot and that means you have to aim it (and sometimes predict the enemy pathing).

- Another thing that you should learn, is to feel comfortable with being on low HP. The more health he's missing the more attack speed will get from his passive. When you combine that, along with his Skill 2, Olaf gets a massive boost of AS and lifesteal.

- His Ultimate (Skill 4) will make him immune from any kind of crowd control (CC) for a duration, so use it when hopping into a fight to ensure nothing can will throw him away from his targets.

- Skill 3 will dash to an enemy and deal true damage. If the target doesn't die, Olaf takes a reduced amount of true damage as well. Save Skill 2 as it is more impactful the later you use it into the fight. The amount of AS and healing can surprise your opponents.

In what order to level up the skills?

When you level up his skills, you want to prioritize Skill 1, then Skill 2, and finally Skill 3. You could also level up Skill 3 first, then Skill 1, and finally Skill 2.

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Olaf - The best runes

Wild Rift Olaf - The best items

Boots

: Deal 440 true damage (440 - 1100) to a large or epic monster or minion. Smiting monsters restores 70 HP. Slaying 4 large monsters upgrades Smite to Chilling Smite or Challenging Smite, which can target enemy champions. (+ the bonuses from Hunting License and Tooth and Nail from Smite, that charge once every 45s)

Your ideal boots are either Ninja Tabis, Mercury Threads or Boots of Swiftness. It all depends on the situation. As for the enchantment, the best in most situations is Glory.

