Just like us, if you have been eagerly waiting for Apex Legends Mobile beta, then we have a piece of good news for you. The third Closed beta for Apex Legends Mobile beta has been released (in selected regions), and if you are looking for a guide on how to download and play Apex Legends Mobile beta from anywhere in the world, then you have come to the right place.

Apex Legends Mobile beta released

Respawn earlier confirmed the regions for the launch of the beta. However, as a surprise, it has launched in Hong Kong. Players residing in Hong Kong can now simply download and play the game right now. The beta will soon be expanding to other regions, including Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, in the coming weeks.

Here is how to download and play Apex Legends Mobile beta from anywhere in the world

Download and install TapTap App.

Open TapTap and Download Apex Legends Mobile APK.

Install the APK.

Go to Google Playstore and download Shuttle VPN.

Open Shuttle VPN and connect to the ‘Hong Kong’ server.

Now open Apex Legends Mobile and Log-in using Google Play.

Enjoy playing the game.

Here are few important things to note:

The first time you open the game, there will be an in-game update of 1.2 GB

Ensure the VPN is connected all the time. As soon as you turn off the VPN, the game will log you out

You might get high ping due to VPN

Make sure you uninstall any other previous Apex Legends Mobile APK files from your device before downloading the new one

Though we don’t recommend downloading apps from third-party stores, if you can’t wait to play the game, there is a way. Just follow the below-mentioned steps to download and play Apex Legends Mobile beta from anywhere in the world.

How to fix ‘Sorry, your region is not yet open for testing’?

If you are getting this error, it means you have not connected VPN or connected to a different server. Make sure your VPN is on and connected to the ‘Hong Kong’ server. Once done, re-open the app and log in using Google Play and enjoy playing.

That concludes our guide on How to download and play Apex Legends Mobile from anywhere in the world. For more in-depth game guides on Apex Legends Mobile, stay tuned with us. The game made it to our list of the most anticipated upcoming mobile games in 2021 for a reason!

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Apex Legends Mobile articles!