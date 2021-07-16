Respawn has confirmed that the next Apex Legends Mobile beta will be released shortly in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

At the end of the previous month, the developers confirmed that the Apex Legends Mobile beta would be released in five more countries: Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt, and Lebanon. However, it's almost a month, and the beta is nowhere to be seen.

In a few weeks, Apex Legends Mobile's closed beta test will roll out to five more countries. If you're in Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt or Lebanon head to your local Google Play store page to sign up: https://t.co/CshBg78jeK — Respawn (@Respawn) June 23, 2021

It looks like the beta was delayed due to recent server issues faced by Respawn. Furthermore, the APK of the game has been updated on the Google Playstore multiple times, which also indicates that the devs are making some last-minute changes.

Though respawn has not given any statement regarding the delay, they have posted a new announcement on their official Twitter handle announcing that the Apex Legends Mobile beta will release in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia in the next few days. (It is rumoured that it could be as early as tomorrow).

An update on Apex Legends Mobile: The next round of closed beta testing is coming soon to Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. To players in other countries: We're working to bring the game to you as quickly as possible! Pre-Register here ????: https://t.co/7c7GC9qgp3 — Respawn (@Respawn) July 16, 2021

It comes as good news for all the Malaysian gamers as the country was not included in the previous announcement. While at the same time, the developers have delayed the beta launch in all the other countries mentioned above. In the announcement, respawn mentioned that they are working to bring the game to other countries as quickly as possible.

We played both of the previous Apex Legends Mobile beta versions, and we can say that it is a fantastic game. The recent leaks from the game's private beta test also confirmed significant changes and new features heading to the game. In the upcoming beta, players can expect to see New legends such as Revenant, Crypto, Mirage, and Pathfinder alongside major changes to the graphics, sensitivity settings, battle pass and much more.

If you reside in any of the countries mentioned above, you can now pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile via Google Playstore. Ensure to pre-register if it's available for you, as it will get you a chance to get your hands on the upcoming beta. If you are from any other country, don't worry; you can choose to wait a little longer or keep your VPNs ready, and we will tell you how you can download and play Apex Legends Mobile beta when it's launched.

