If you’re into Shining Nikki, a newly released title by Papergames, then you must be aware that the IAPs, particularly costumes, makeup items and other sets, are quite expensive. Well, do you want to find out how you can get these for free without spending a single penny?

To help out with getting new outfits, Shining Nikki has codes that grant you all the pricey exclusive items and of course for free upon redemption. This article is all about the free goodies and the simple steps involved in how to redeem Shining Nikki codes. You can also claim some gifts in other similar games because we have Alchemy Stars codes, AFK Arena redeem codes, Disgaea RPG redeem codes and many others for you!

Papergames’ Shining Nikki is a 3D RPG title which is the sequel to Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen. The game is extremely popular among players who love fashion. Shining Nikki is all about delving into the world of fashion where you aim to become a Fashion and Social Queen.

What are Shining Nikki codes?

The redeemable codes grant you exclusive in-game items such as gems, tickets and other valuable freebies. Shining Nikki codes are officially given out by the developer of the game so there’s no involvement of any illegal process.

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Launch the game and head to complete the tutorial. After completion of the basic tutorial the codes tab unlocks

Head to your profile page by tapping the Avatar on the top left corner

Click on the settings and then on Redeem code

Copy one of the code from our list

Paste it inside the box and tap Claim to receive them instantly

The process is pretty simple, follow the instructions down below to redeem your Shining Nikki codes instantly.

Remember, the game lets you redeem the codes after you complete the tutorial.

Active Shining Nikki codes



PRAISEMOMO – 200 Pink Gems, 100 Stamina, and 50k Gold

– 200 Pink Gems, 100 Stamina, and 50k Gold NIKKISHOW – 1 fantasy ticket and 10,000 Gold

Expired

Where to find more codes for Shining Nikki?