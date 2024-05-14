Shining Nikki invites you to explore the glamour of the deep in latest The Depths of Evernight update

Boatloads of freebies up for grabs

Millennial Romance login event ongoing

Exclusive sets are available

Buy Distant Shimmer packs for more rewards

Paper Games has launched a dazzling new update for Shining Nikki, inviting everyone to join in on the stunning [The Depths of Evernight] update within the dress-up sim. At the moment, simply following the game on Twitter/X and quoting the official Tweet below should reward you with [Pink Gem × 3000] × 1 and [Pink Gem × 300] × 10 - but you have to do so before the 20th to make sure you snag those in-game goodies before they're gone.

In the latest update to Shining Nikki, you can look forward to scoring exclusive gifts in the [Millennial Romance] login event until May 28th, along with a drop rate boost for SSR set: Black Cat Lurking (Designer: Peppermint) and SR set: Sleepy Bunny (Designer: Peppermint) during the Sea of Fantasy: Gleam Update until May 20th.

Want to get your hands on more freebies? Why not take a look at our Shining Nikki redeem codes to get your fill?

?The Depths of Evernight? A tribute to the moon and never-ebbing tides.

The themed event [The Depths of Evernight] live soon! Event Time?

5/12, 5:00 - 5/23, 23:59 Follow, Quote Tweet before 5/20 to win:

[Pink Gem × 3000] × 1

[Pink Gem × 300] × 10 >>>Download Game:… pic.twitter.com/uExwDANwfJ — Shining Nikki (@ShiningNikki_SN) May 11, 2024

Additionally, The Depths of Evernight welcomes MR Set: Watcher of the Depths - Return of the Tides - Watcher of the Depth (D) until May 23rd. And if you have a few bucks to spare, the [Distant Shimmer] packs will be available until the 23rd as well - buying packs throughout the event will reward you with resonating items, a dynamic background, as well as a new scene interaction.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Shining Nikki on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.