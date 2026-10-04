Infinity Nikki codes - more shiny freebies to make Miraland even shinier (October 2026)
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| Infinity Nikki
| Infinity Nikki
In this beautiful adventure RPG featuring the well-known protagonist from Love Nikki and Shining Nikki, we get to experience something we haven't had a chance to in the previous games. We can now see the beautiful world of Miraland through the eyes of Nikki and her companion Momo, and with this guide, I am going to give you even more to look forward to: some Infinity Nikki codes!
You can use these to redeem all sorts of goodies to help you in your journey, as well as useful items you can use to acquire new outfits. We have them all, so all you gotta do is keep reading. Let's check them out!
Active Infinity Nikki codes
- TOGETHERUNDERMOON - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling (new!)
- WanderthePlanetsDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles (new!)
- EYESONTHEGOLDENFEAST - Headwear: Flavorful Moments
- ShroomFriendDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles
Expired
- GoldenFeastDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles
- MOMOWISHESNIKKILISTENS - 200 Diamonds, 20k Bling
- ZONGZIMOMOFRAGRANTNIKKI - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling
- SpiritCreatureDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles
- NIKKISHIDDENSURPRISE - 100 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling
- BoneyardDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles
- TheForestDC - 20,000 Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles
- DisUncrownedcord - 20,000 Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles
- EverbrightDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles
- TOGETHERTOTHESTARS - 10 Resonite Crystals, 100 Diamonds, 28,888 Bling, 200 Shiny Bubbles and 200 Threads of Purity
- nikkisbestcompanion - 200 Diamonds, 20k Bling
- THERISINGTIDE - 100 Diamonds, 20k Bling, 50 Threads of Purity (expires May 05th)
- FLOWER&DRAGONBONE - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 40 Shiny Bubbles (expires May 05th)
- THEEND&THEBEGINNING - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubble, 100 Threads of Purity (expires May 05th)
- WHEREALLSOULSGATHER - Revelation Crystals (expires May 05th)
- STEPINTOSPRING - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling (expires May 05th)
- GRANDDEBUTONAPRIL31 - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling (expires April 30th)
- BLOOMINTHESUN - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling (expires April 7th)
- ANEWSTARTINWANXIANG - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Faith (expires March 17th)
- ANOTHERYEARWITHNIKKI - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Faith (expires March 17th)
- HAVEANIKKINEWYEAR - 10 Revelation Crystals (expires February 06th)
- MAHJONGFUN - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Faith (expires February 06th)
- DIVINESTYLES - 100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Bling (expires February 06th)
- WANXIANGREALM - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 50 Threads of Faith (expires February 06th)
- LifePoemDC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYBrd2t8yX - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYrWCNbMyr - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYyYNE65dt - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAY9ATKxA22 - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYQp9FEmDb - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYjxP8DdXS - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAY9uqJHw8F - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYkrqm7NXR - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYyhBPUCeQ - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYFQa9bUqY - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K
- AAYMtCrc6mk - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling
- AAYaUdKUjyP - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K
- AAYcR9HMfPa - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K
- AAYce2AvwJs - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K
- AAYF4mVn6Yc - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K
- InfinityItzaland - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- NIKKISPECIALBDAYGIFT - 128 Diamonds
- ITZALANDNEWCHAPTER - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling, 50 Threads of Purity
- NIKKICOMESWITHBLESSINGS - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 50 Threads of Purity
- SHARPSHOOTERNIKKI - 100 Diamonds, 30,000 Bling, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- SEEYOUINITZALAND - 10 Revelation Crystals
- AAXNwAFQUfK - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAX4REembty - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXXrNdhfAC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXaUKp3sHW - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXhak4HtCu - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXYBCbNVED - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXKbrqnqXh - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXeQrb4Ksh - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAX48SqnMjV - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXnujDWYAC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXAn7VUhVD - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAX5RBNnUcA - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXqXPtvumX - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXc98qKBYj - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXvB55quFA - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXBUQy2xUm - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXKR4BnRkN - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXa93ReBFa - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXeYdTyCBK - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- AAXrrNmTeV9 - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- EncoreReddit - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- EncoreDC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- EncoreGroup - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- NIKKISFULLMOONGIFT - 200 Diamonds and 18,888 Bling
- PEARFECTGUIDES - 10 Shining Particles and 15,000
- NIKKIXWEBTOON - 50 Threads of Purity and 15,000
- INGIFT1205 - 50 Threads of Purity and 15,000
- 1.2VERREDDIT - 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15,000 Bling
- 1.2VERGLOBALGROUP - 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15,000 Bling
- 1.2VERDISCORD - 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15,000 Bling
- NIKKITERRASCALL - 50 Shiny Bubble, 50 Thread of Purity, 20,000 Bling (Expires December 31st)
- BLOOMINGFORNIKKI - 520 Diamonds
- FOREVERLOVEFORNIKKI - 126 Diamonds
- PEARPALGIFTFORNIKKI - 126 Diamonds
- MAKEAWISHNIKKI - 126 Diamonds
- HAPPY1206BDAYNIKKI - 500 Diamonds, 12.6k Bling, 2 Energy Crystals
- NIKKIGIVESAYAY - 100 Diamonds
- InfinityItzaland - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling
- LIGHTUPNIKKISBDAY - 100 Diamonds
- YINYUANGIFTDC - 30k Bling, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- Loong&Cat - 100 Diamond, 30k Bling, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- NikkisInkWorld - 100 Diamond, 100 Threads of Purity, 100 Shiny Bubbles
- Danqing@0729 - 100 Diamond, 20k Bling, 50 Threads of Purity
- NewVersionDC - 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Bling
- NewVersionFB - 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Bling
- NewVersionRE - 50 Threads of Purity, 30k Bling
- PlayfulSeason0613DC - 50 Shining Particles, 30k Bling
- NIKKISFAVORITERICEDUMPLING - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling
- AApUBFedaQy - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApNj9MT2Uy - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApCapPmYvp - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApAAnFjMpK - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApscJCWy6w - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApHBskxdEh - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApP4EqVj2a - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApE9cuaMxM - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApnynNUpc7 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApt6d2sv89 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AAp7DKNerwR - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AAp4BHuBhmC - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApyBTE8RY9 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AAp9Q8KWF8b - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- AApUB2cpQ6h - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- InfinityNikki429 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling
- infinitynikki429 - 30k Bling, 75 Shiny Baubles, 75 Thread of Purity
- BUBBLESEASON0429 - 50 Thread of Purity, 15k Bling
- POCKETMONEYFORNIKKI - 200 Diamonds, 18.8k Bling
- BUBBLESEASON - 100 Diamonds, 20k Blings, 50 Threads
- SEAOFSTARS - 100 Diamonds, 30k Blings, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- DREAM&REBIRTH - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads
- Handinhand - 10 Limited Banner Pulls
- Sidebyside - 10 Revelation Crystals
- WARMSPRINGBONUS - 100 Diamond, 20,000 Blings
- NOSTRANGELINKS - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Blings
- RevelrySeasonDC – 50 Shiny Bubbles and 30k Bling
- AAbUfWnYUtd - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbNxRNMmSm - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbQjjYKwbH - 15 Shining Particles ,50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAb7xf6hWuS - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbtWkna3V7 - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbaEyDU4EX - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbMNJX8hxF - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbUa8e2U3a - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbtk9jmpnV - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAb5S3RSK8M - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- MAYEVERYGIRLHAPPINESS - 100 Diamond, 18,888 Bling
- MAYEVERYGIRLHAPPINESS - 200 Diamond, 18,888 Bling
- AAbUa8e2U3a - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- AAbtk9jmpnV - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles
- Newstoryawaits - 60 Diamonds, 30K Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Purity
- Newyearbliss - 60 Diamonds, 30K Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Purity
- HEARTFELTGIFTS - 10 Revelation Crystals
- NIKKIFIREWORKS - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Purity
- NIKKIEXCURSIONTIME - 100 Diamonds, 50 Threads of Purity, 20k Blings
- NIKKINEWBLOOM2025 - 100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Blings
- NIKKIRELEASE - 15K Bling, 50 Threads of Purity
- dreamweavernikki - 520 Diamonds
- GROUPSTYLIST - 10 Shining Particles, 15k Bling
- DISCORDSTYLIST - 50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling
- REDDITSTYLIST - 50 Shiny bubbles, 15k bling
- NIKKI20241022 - 5 Revelation Crystals, 20 Threads of Purity, 10k Bling
- PaintYourHome - 10 Revelation Crystals (expires August 2nd)
- WATERISLIFE - 30,000 Blings, 50 Bubbles
- 100THDAYCELEBRATION - 188 Diamonds, 1 Resonite Crystal, 18,888 Bling Diamond (expires March 26th)
- infinitynikki1205 - 20 Limited-time Revelation Crystal
- GIFTTONIKKI - 90 Diamonds
- GIFTFROMMOMO - 80 Diamonds
- BDAYSURPRISE - 126 Diamonds
- nikkihappybirthday2024 - 500 Diamonds, 2 Energy Crystal, 12k Bling
- QUACKQUACK - 126 Diamonds
- NIKKITHEBEST - 126 Diamonds
- NIKKIBEWITHYOU - 126 Diamonds
How to redeem Infinity Nikki codes?Since this is multi-platform, some smaller details might differ; however, the overall process is the same. Just follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Open the Pear-Pal (mine is in the top left corner of the screen).
- Step 2: Select the Settings option.
- Step 3: Head over to the Other tab.
- Step 4: Tap on the Redeem Code option.
- Step 5: Type in one of the active codes, and then hit the Apply button.
How to get more freebies?New ones are often released on social media accounts, but also on their Discord server. We are constantly checking for them, though, so if you don't feel like hunting for codes every single day, let us do the legwork, and you can simply save this page and come back regularly.
As I mentioned before, we have covered several Nikki games, so we have some Shining Nikki codes if you're looking for them, too!
Download now!
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