Infinity Nikki codes - more shiny freebies to make Miraland even shinier (October 2026)

In this beautiful adventure RPG featuring the well-known protagonist from Love Nikki and Shining Nikki, we get to experience something we haven't had a chance to in the previous games. We can now see the beautiful world of Miraland through the eyes of Nikki and her companion Momo, and with this guide, I am going to give you even more to look forward to: some Infinity Nikki codes!

You can use these to redeem all sorts of goodies to help you in your journey, as well as useful items you can use to acquire new outfits. We have them all, so all you gotta do is keep reading. Let's check them out!

Active Infinity Nikki codes

TOGETHERUNDERMOON - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling (new!)

WanderthePlanetsDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles (new!)

EYESONTHEGOLDENFEAST - Headwear: Flavorful Moments

ShroomFriendDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles

Expired

GoldenFeastDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles

MOMOWISHESNIKKILISTENS - 200 Diamonds, 20k Bling

ZONGZIMOMOFRAGRANTNIKKI - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling

SpiritCreatureDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles

NIKKISHIDDENSURPRISE - 100 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling

BoneyardDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles

TheForestDC - 20,000 Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles

DisUncrownedcord - 20,000 Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles

EverbrightDC - 20k Bling, 30 Shiny Bubbles

TOGETHERTOTHESTARS - 10 Resonite Crystals, 100 Diamonds, 28,888 Bling, 200 Shiny Bubbles and 200 Threads of Purity

nikkisbestcompanion - 200 Diamonds, 20k Bling

THERISINGTIDE - 100 Diamonds, 20k Bling, 50 Threads of Purity (expires May 05th)

FLOWER&DRAGONBONE - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 40 Shiny Bubbles (expires May 05th)

THEEND&THEBEGINNING - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubble, 100 Threads of Purity (expires May 05th)

WHEREALLSOULSGATHER - Revelation Crystals (expires May 05th)

STEPINTOSPRING - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling (expires May 05th)

GRANDDEBUTONAPRIL31 - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling (expires April 30th)

BLOOMINTHESUN - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling (expires April 7th)

ANEWSTARTINWANXIANG - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Faith (expires March 17th)

ANOTHERYEARWITHNIKKI - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Faith (expires March 17th)

HAVEANIKKINEWYEAR - 10 Revelation Crystals (expires February 06th)

MAHJONGFUN - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Faith (expires February 06th)

DIVINESTYLES - 100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Bling (expires February 06th)

WANXIANGREALM - 100 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 50 Threads of Faith (expires February 06th)

LifePoemDC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYBrd2t8yX - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYrWCNbMyr - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYyYNE65dt - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAY9ATKxA22 - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYQp9FEmDb - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYjxP8DdXS - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAY9uqJHw8F - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYkrqm7NXR - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYyhBPUCeQ - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYFQa9bUqY - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K

AAYMtCrc6mk - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K Bling

AAYaUdKUjyP - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K

AAYcR9HMfPa - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K

AAYce2AvwJs - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K

AAYF4mVn6Yc - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20K

InfinityItzaland - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

NIKKISPECIALBDAYGIFT - 128 Diamonds

ITZALANDNEWCHAPTER - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling, 50 Threads of Purity

NIKKICOMESWITHBLESSINGS - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 50 Threads of Purity

SHARPSHOOTERNIKKI - 100 Diamonds, 30,000 Bling, 50 Shiny Bubbles

SEEYOUINITZALAND - 10 Revelation Crystals

AAXNwAFQUfK - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAX4REembty - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXXrNdhfAC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXaUKp3sHW - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXhak4HtCu - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXYBCbNVED - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXKbrqnqXh - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXeQrb4Ksh - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAX48SqnMjV - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXnujDWYAC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXAn7VUhVD - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAX5RBNnUcA - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXqXPtvumX - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXc98qKBYj - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXvB55quFA - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXBUQy2xUm - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXKR4BnRkN - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXa93ReBFa - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXeYdTyCBK - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

AAXrrNmTeV9 - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

EncoreReddit - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

EncoreDC - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

EncoreGroup - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

NIKKISFULLMOONGIFT - 200 Diamonds and 18,888 Bling

PEARFECTGUIDES - 10 Shining Particles and 15,000

NIKKIXWEBTOON - 50 Threads of Purity and 15,000

INGIFT1205 - 50 Threads of Purity and 15,000

1.2VERREDDIT - 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15,000 Bling

1.2VERGLOBALGROUP - 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15,000 Bling

1.2VERDISCORD - 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15,000 Bling

NIKKITERRASCALL - 50 Shiny Bubble, 50 Thread of Purity, 20,000 Bling (Expires December 31st)

BLOOMINGFORNIKKI - 520 Diamonds

FOREVERLOVEFORNIKKI - 126 Diamonds

PEARPALGIFTFORNIKKI - 126 Diamonds

MAKEAWISHNIKKI - 126 Diamonds

HAPPY1206BDAYNIKKI - 500 Diamonds, 12.6k Bling, 2 Energy Crystals

NIKKIGIVESAYAY - 100 Diamonds

InfinityItzaland - 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20,000 Bling

LIGHTUPNIKKISBDAY - 100 Diamonds

YINYUANGIFTDC - 30k Bling, 50 Shiny Bubbles

Loong&Cat - 100 Diamond, 30k Bling, 50 Shiny Bubbles

NikkisInkWorld - 100 Diamond, 100 Threads of Purity, 100 Shiny Bubbles

Danqing@0729 - 100 Diamond, 20k Bling, 50 Threads of Purity

NewVersionDC - 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Bling

NewVersionFB - 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Bling

NewVersionRE - 50 Threads of Purity, 30k Bling

PlayfulSeason0613DC - 50 Shining Particles, 30k Bling

NIKKISFAVORITERICEDUMPLING - 200 Diamonds, 18,888 Bling

AApUBFedaQy - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApNj9MT2Uy - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApCapPmYvp - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApAAnFjMpK - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApscJCWy6w - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApHBskxdEh - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApP4EqVj2a - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApE9cuaMxM - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApnynNUpc7 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApt6d2sv89 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AAp7DKNerwR - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AAp4BHuBhmC - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApyBTE8RY9 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AAp9Q8KWF8b - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

AApUB2cpQ6h - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

InfinityNikki429 - 50x Shiny Bubbles, 20k Bling

infinitynikki429 - 30k Bling, 75 Shiny Baubles, 75 Thread of Purity

BUBBLESEASON0429 - 50 Thread of Purity, 15k Bling

POCKETMONEYFORNIKKI - 200 Diamonds, 18.8k Bling

BUBBLESEASON - 100 Diamonds, 20k Blings, 50 Threads

SEAOFSTARS - 100 Diamonds, 30k Blings, 50 Shiny Bubbles

DREAM&REBIRTH - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads

Handinhand - 10 Limited Banner Pulls

Sidebyside - 10 Revelation Crystals

WARMSPRINGBONUS - 100 Diamond, 20,000 Blings

NOSTRANGELINKS - 100 Diamonds, 20,000 Blings

RevelrySeasonDC – 50 Shiny Bubbles and 30k Bling

AAbUfWnYUtd - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbNxRNMmSm - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbQjjYKwbH - 15 Shining Particles ,50 Shiny Bubbles

AAb7xf6hWuS - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbtWkna3V7 - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbaEyDU4EX - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbMNJX8hxF - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbUa8e2U3a - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbtk9jmpnV - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAb5S3RSK8M - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

MAYEVERYGIRLHAPPINESS - 100 Diamond, 18,888 Bling

MAYEVERYGIRLHAPPINESS - 200 Diamond, 18,888 Bling

AAbUa8e2U3a - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

AAbtk9jmpnV - 15 Shining Particles, 50 Shiny Bubbles

Newstoryawaits - 60 Diamonds, 30K Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Purity

Newyearbliss - 60 Diamonds, 30K Bling, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Purity

HEARTFELTGIFTS - 10 Revelation Crystals

NIKKIFIREWORKS - 100 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, 100 Threads of Purity

NIKKIEXCURSIONTIME - 100 Diamonds, 50 Threads of Purity, 20k Blings

NIKKINEWBLOOM2025 - 100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Blings

NIKKIRELEASE - 15K Bling, 50 Threads of Purity

dreamweavernikki - 520 Diamonds

GROUPSTYLIST - 10 Shining Particles, 15k Bling

DISCORDSTYLIST - 50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling

REDDITSTYLIST - 50 Shiny bubbles, 15k bling

NIKKI20241022 - 5 Revelation Crystals, 20 Threads of Purity, 10k Bling

PaintYourHome - 10 Revelation Crystals (expires August 2nd)

WATERISLIFE - 30,000 Blings, 50 Bubbles

100THDAYCELEBRATION - 188 Diamonds, 1 Resonite Crystal, 18,888 Bling Diamond (expires March 26th)

infinitynikki1205 - 20 Limited-time Revelation Crystal

GIFTTONIKKI - 90 Diamonds

GIFTFROMMOMO - 80 Diamonds

BDAYSURPRISE - 126 Diamonds

nikkihappybirthday2024 - 500 Diamonds, 2 Energy Crystal, 12k Bling

QUACKQUACK - 126 Diamonds

NIKKITHEBEST - 126 Diamonds

NIKKIBEWITHYOU - 126 Diamonds

How to redeem Infinity Nikki codes?

Step 1 : Open the Pear-Pal (mine is in the top left corner of the screen).

: Open the (mine is in the top left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Select the Settings option.

: Select the option. Step 3 : Head over to the Other tab.

: Head over to the tab. Step 4 : Tap on the Redeem Code option.

: Tap on the option. Step 5: Type in one of the active codes, and then hit the Apply button.

Since this is multi-platform, some smaller details might differ; however, the overall process is the same. Just follow the steps below:

How to get more freebies?

New ones are often released on social media accounts, but also on their Discord server . We are constantly checking for them, though, so if you don't feel like hunting for codes every single day, let us do the legwork, and you can simply save this page and come back regularly.

As I mentioned before, we have covered several Nikki games, so we have some Shining Nikki codes if you're looking for them, too!