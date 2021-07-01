In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Galio guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Galio guide below:

Galio's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Galio, The Colossus is a pretty massive Wild Rift champion that doesn't exactly look the part (in the Rift at least). In the lore, he's actually a giant - hundreds of times the size of champions - but in the Rift... well... that's not the case (or there wouldn't be much of a game, would there?). That aspect aside, he's a great champion that can pack a punch and survive pretty well in most situations.

Surprisingly, Galio falls somewhere on that thin line between an engage tank and a mage, because his skills deal quite a bit of damage, but he's way tankier than your typical ranged mage. He's got melee range, so that would be part of the explanation I guess.

Now when it comes to his kit, it's pretty simple and easy to grasp once you play a couple of games with him. The skills are all targeted, but the hitbox is pretty big, making him a beginner-friendly champion. As for the role, he can be played either as a support or in the mid lane.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Galio skills

Colossal Smash (Passive)

Every few seconds, Galio's next basic attack deals bonus magic damage in an area.

Winds of War (Skill 1)

Galio fires two windblasts that converge into a large tornado that deals damage over time.

Shield of Durand (Skill 2)

Galio charges a defensive stance, moving slowly. Upon releasing the charge, Galio will taunt and damage nearby enemies.

Justice Punch (Skill 3)

Galio will briefly step back and charge, knocking up the first enemy champion he encounters.

Hero's Entrance (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Galio designates an ally's position as his landing spot, granting all allies in the area a magic shield. After a delay Galio smashes down the location, knocking up nearby enemies.

How to combo as Galio

- Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 2 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Auto-attack

Thanks to his straightforward kit, Galio's got a fair amount of combos. All of them are situational though, so you have quite a lot of freedom when using them. For the most part, you'll do amazing in team fights thanks to his AoE taunt - that can turn the tide of any battle in his favour.

This is going to be your main engage combo. You want to get close to as many enemies as possible before casting your Skill 2, so you can taunt as many people as you can. Then, you'll just follow up with your basic attacks and Skill 1 to deal some damage.

- Flash -> Skill 2 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack

You want to start activating Skill 2 right before you Flash, so you can catch the opponents by surprise. The use of Flash at the beginning of this combo is key because that is what's going to start the entire teamfight.

- Use Skill 3 to dodge attacks or skills

Make the most out of your Skill 3 (when stepping backwards before launching forth) to dodge various attacks and spells.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Galio, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 2, and finally Skill 3.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Galio - The best runes for mid lane

Wild Rift Galio - The best runes for support

Wild Rift Galio - The best items for damage

Wild Rift Galio - The best items for tank

Boots

is going to be your main choice of boots. The alternative is

The best choice of Enchant is Stasis.

If you would like to examine if Galio is currently in meta, take a look at our Wild Rift Tier List! And if you are interested in other champion builds and not only Wild Rift Galio, check our guides for Blitzcrank, Braum, Corki and every other character from the game!

