Updated: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Blitzcrank guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in this Blitzcrank guide below:

The Great Steam Golem, better known as Blitzcrank (or simply Blitz) is our next champion on the Wild Rift list. This champion is one of the most annoying to play against, and that's not because he is too powerful or anything like that. It's for the simple fact that he can pull you right into his team when you least expect it.

The sheer amount of crowd control this champion has is almost incomparable to the others in the game. Almost all of his skills (actually, all of them except Skill 2) have some form of crowd control on them, which makes Blitzcrank a great addition to any team. Furthermore, a tank Blitz can be one of the most annoying champions you can run into because he will walk straight underneath your tower, pull you into his team, and walk away with a little bit more than a scratch on his rusty body. That being said, let's check him out!

League of Legends: Wild Rift Blitzcrank skills

Mana Barrier (Passive)

Blitzcrank gains a shield based on his mana when dropping to low health.

Rocket Grab (Skill 1)

Blitzcrank fires his right hand to grab an opponent in its path, dealing damage and dragging them back to him.

Overdrive (Skill 2)

Blitzcrank super charges himself to get dramatically increased Movement and Attack Speed. He is temporarily slowed after the effect ends.

Power Fist (Skill 3)

Blitzcrank charges up his fist to make his next attack critically strike and pop his target up in the air.

Static Field (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Enemies attacked by Blitzcrank are marked and take lightning damage after 1 second. Additionally, Blitzcrank can activate this ability to damage nearby enemies, and silence them briefly.

How to combo as Blitzcrank:

- Skill 3 -> Skill 1 -> auto-attack -> Skill 4 (ultimate)

Blitzcrank has a few combos that leave his targets unable to do anything for long enough to be considered dead the moment they get pulled.

With this combo, you will pull your target, and by having Skill 3 activated, once you auto-attack the enemy they'll instantly get knocked up. The moment you follow up with your ultimate you will also silence them and do some damage, by which point your team will have most likely finished them off.

- Skill 2 -> Skill 3 -> auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Skill 4 (ultimate)

With this combo, you basically want to walk up to the target, knock them up, and if they use their Flash or other ability to try and escape, you will immediately pull them back to you with your Skill 1 (and then you can follow up with your ultimate).

- Flash -> Skill 1

This is a fairly simple combo, used mainly for catching enemies by surprise. Of course, you could do it like this for a full crowd control combo:

- Flash -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1 -> auto-attack -> Skill 4 (ultimate)

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

On Blitzcrank, you want to max out your Skill 1 first, then Skill 3, and finally your Skill 2.

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Blitzcrank - The best runes

Wild Rift Blitzcrank - The best items

Boots

Ionian Glory is a great choice on Blitzcrank, for the burst of movement speed that will allow you to catch enemies by surprise.

Ionian Locket is another choice that can work great because it will give you some additional shielding power.

: Exhausts the target enemy champion, reducing their movement speed by 20% and their damage dealt by 40% for 2.5 seconds.

