In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Braum guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Braum guide below:

Braum - a manly man with the purest heart that could exist in the entire world of Runeterra. The Heart of the Freljord (quite literally, that's his alias) is the next champion we are going to cover. This tanky support is ideal for mitigating skillshots, for stunning enemies, and for shielding the entire team from danger.

Braum is an ideal Wilf Rift champion in most situations, and he excels in team fights. This powerful support can engage, disengage, and provide all the utility a team needs. He has a very strong early game thanks to his passive, so if you try to engage against him, chances are you won't come victorious. Together with a powerful marksman, Braum can wreak havoc during the laning phase, making him a force to be reckoned with!

League of Legends: Wild Rift Braum skills

Concussive Blows (Passive)

Braum's basic attacks apply Concussive Blows. Once the first stack is applied, ally basic attacks also stack Concussive Blows. Upon reaching 4 stacks, the target is stunned and takes magic damage. For the next few seconds they cannot receive new stacks, but take bonus magic damage from Braum's attacks.

Winter's Bite (Skill 1)

Braum propels freezing ice from his shield, slowing and dealing magic damage. Applies a stack of Concussive Blows.

Stand Behind Me (Skill 2)

Braum leaps to a target allied champion or minion. On arrival, Braum and the ally gain Armor and Magic Resist for a few seconds.

Unbreakable (Skill 3)

Braum raises his shield in a direction for several seconds, intercepting all projectiles causing them to hit him and be destroyed. He negates the damage of the first attack completely and reduces the damage of all subsequent attacks from this direction.

Glacial Fissure (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Braum slams the ground, knocking up enemies nearby and in a line in front of him. A fissure is left along the line that slows enemies.

How to combo as Braum:

- Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> auto-attack -> auto-attack

Braum has quite a few combos, and they can be used both defensively and offensively, depending on the situation.

This is the easiest of combos since it takes the utmost advantage of Braum's passive. By using your Skill 1 together with the auto-attacks you basically ensure that the enemy is slowed down so they can't escape.

- Skill 1 -> Flash

This is a fairly difficult combo to proc perfectly, and you want to train it quite a bit before taking it into your ranked matches. It basically relies on you casting your Skill 1, and the moment you cast it, you quickly Flash over towards the enemy and increase the range of your Skill 1.

If that doesn't make much sense, it's because it's somewhat of a hidden combo. Basically, you can do this with Akali and similar champions as well, and it will start casting the skill from your final position, thus increasing the range of the skill by the length of the Flash.

- Flash -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 1

This is one of the normal engages you can expect from Braum. You will take enemies by surprise by knocking them up with your ultimate, and then quickly follow up by Skill 1 because it will apply Braum's passive, allowing allies to stun the enemies hit by the ultimate.

- Skill 2 (towards your ally or one of your minions that's in front of the opponent) -> Skill 3 -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 1

This combo will take advantage of any enemy that is slightly out of position or trying to farm since you can dash to one of your melee minions and then quickly knock them up and cast Skill 1 to slow them and apply Braum's passive.

- Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Flash -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 3 (towards your enemy)

This is a very difficult combo to pull off, but is a very fun one, especially once you master the champion. Basically, you will use Skill 2 to an ally, then Skill 1 and quickly Flash to redirect the skill's hitbox onto an enemy. You can then follow up with your ultimate to knock the enemies up and slow them, and when they try to attack you'll use your Skill 3 to mitigate incoming attacks.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

On Braum, you want to max out your Skill 1 first, then Skill 3, and finally your Skill 2.

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Braum - The best runes

Wild Rift Braum - The best items

: Exhausts the target enemy champion, reducing their movement speed by 20% and their damage dealt by 40% for 2.5 seconds.

Item-wise, on Braum you always want tanky items. Winter's Approach can be good for the additional shield, but if the enemy has doesn't have that much AD, then you can look at AP-mitigating items such as Adaptive Helm or Abyssal Mask.

Boots

The boots you will have on Braum depend highly on the champions on the enemy team. If there are a lot of AD champions, you will go for Ninja Tabi. Otherwise, Mercury Threads is a good choice. As for the enchantment, you want either Locket or Stoneplate.

