In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Fiora guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Fiora guide below:

Fiora's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Fiora, The Grand Duelist is the next Wild Rift champion we'll cover. She's one of the more difficult champions you'll have in Wild Rift at the moment because her kit relies entirely on positioning and timing. You need to get to the best place possible and hit all of your marks for the utmost damage output, and you need to time your skills well if you want to survive.

That might not sound like a big deal at first, but once you get into the actual game it'll all make sense. She is that difficult for a reason - and that reason is that in Wild Rift, Fiora is a beast. She is outmatched in 1v1 duels (after all, she is a duelist) and a pretty good engage champion during team fights. Of course, that is - if she can land her combo and ultimate on a key target.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Fiora skills

Duelist's Dance (Passive)

Fiora challenges nearby enemy Champions to dodge her. She calls out a direction from which she will try to strike. If she can complete her own challenge, she receives a small bonus and calls out a new direction.

Lunge (Skill 1)

Fiora lunges in a direction and stabs a nearby enemy, dealing physical damage and applying on-hit effects.

Riposte (Skill 2)

Fiora parries all incoming damage and disables for a short time, then stabs in a direction. This stab slows the first enemy champion hit or stuns them if Fiora blocked an immobilizing effect with this ability.

Bladework (Skill 3)

Fiora has increased attack speed for the next two attacks. The first attack slows the target, and the second attack will critically strike.

Grand Challenge (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Fiora reveals all four Vitals on an enemy champion and gains movement speed while near them. If Fiora hits all 4 Vitals or if the target dies after she has hit at least one, Fiora and her allies in the area are healed over the next few seconds.

How to combo as Fiora

Since most of her skills rely on her hitting the enemy's Vitals (that's how the passive stacks are called), you'll need to use Skill 1 accordingly in every situation. You can almost never just aimlessly start hitting an opponent and wish for the best result - that's most likely not going to happen.

As for the actual combos, they are all situational. We'll list a few below, but you'll mostly discover them all as you play Fiora yourself.

- Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Flash (to reposition yourself quickly) -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack

This combo is your main ultimate combo. When you need to hit all 4 Vitals of your opponent, you'll most likely end up using Flash to reposition yourself. That's perfectly fine since every kill will only make Fiora stronger.

- Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Skill 2 -> Auto-attack

This will be your main trading combo. It'll proc all of your skills, and you can use it as soon as level 3 in the laning phase. It's simple, it's effective, and it hits the mark (literally).

- Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack

This combo will reset your auto-attack if used in quick succession. It'll also work great at trading with your enemies.

- Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack

This combo is quite difficult, but it works great against pretty immobile targets to proc the Vitals (and activate your Ultimate effect). All you need to do is cast the ultimate, then cast Skill 1 in between 2 Vitals. You'll then auto-attack the second Vital, and walk to the opposite side to auto-attack the third one. Finally, you'll use Skill 3 to hit the fourth Vital.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Fiora, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Fiora - The best runes

Wild Rift Fiora - The best items

Boots

is going to be your main choice of boots because it'll help with sustain. In case the opponent has too much crowd control, go for

The best choice of Enchant, your best bet is Quicksilver Enchant to remove all crowd controls, otherwise Stasis or even Teleport.

If you would like to examine if Fiora is currently in meta, take a look at our Wild Rift Tier List! And if you are interested in other champion builds and not only Wild Rift Fiora, check our guides for Ashe, Akali, Ahri and every other character from the game!

Want more? Check out our 83 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!