Updated: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Akali guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Akali guide below:

Akali one of the pro-player favorite champions (if you've watched League of Legends Championships you'll have seen her more than a few times if she's not banned), and for good reason. She is strong, has a lot of potential, and is able to snowball games like nobody else can.

Today we are going to cover the complete Wild Rift Akali guide for beginners, so you'll know exactly what to expect from this champion and how to better understand and use her kit.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Akali skills

Assassin's Mark (Passive)

Dealing spell damage to a champion creates a ring of energy around them. Exiting that ring empowers Akali's next auto attack with bonus range and damage.

Five Point Strike (Skill 1)

Akali throws out five kunai, dealing damage based on her bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power and slowing at maximum range.

Twilight Shroud (Skill 2)

Akali drops a cover of smoke and briefly gains Movement Speed and restores Energy. While inside the shroud, Akali becomes invisible, though attacking or using abilities will briefly reveal her.

Shuriken Flip (Skill 3)

Akali flips backwards and fires a shuriken forward, dealing magic damage. The first enemy or smoke cloud hit is marked. Re-casting dashes to the marked target, dealing additional damage.

Perfect Execution (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Akali leaps in a direction, damaging enemies she strikes. Re-casting dashes in a direction, executing all enemies she strikes.

How to combo as Akali:

There are quite a few things to cover, so brace yourself!

The beauty of playing Akali is that her kit offers a lot of skill expression. With that being said, there's no standard skill rotation per se but many little combos that you should know about. Every matchup is different and every team fight puts you in a different situation. The more you know about her mechanics the easier it will be for you to decide which of her combos should be used in any scenario.

She's a very versatile champion and can be played either on Baron or Mid lane. Furthermore, there are more than a few ways to itemize her. Here we will be focusing on the standard Ability Power (AP) Assasin build. Regardless of the way you chose to itemize her though, her mechanics remain the same. So let's have a look at some very basic Akali combos that will help you start playing this champion.

It's very important to learn her Skill 1 maximum range. Hitting an enemy with an ability will proc her passive (Assasin's Mark). A ring will spawn around the marked target and every time Akali steps out of it she will gain extra damage on her next auto attack (AA) and will double her range. So, a very basic concept is to hit a max range Skill 1 which will put Akali right on the edge of the ring making it very easy to walk out of it and then go in for an AA.

Another way to do this fast is by using Skill 3 in succession right after you cast Skill 1. If you start the combo close to Skill 1 maximum range then Skill 3 mechanics will put her outside of the ring and empower her next AA. Recast Skill 3 to proc Electrocute and deal more damage with an AA.

Use Skill 3 to move over the walls etc.

If the terrain won't allow Skill 2 to form its regular circle then it will spread in different shapes filling the space (depending on the terrain).

After you recast Skill 3, you can cast Skill 4 (Ultimate) in mid-air. That will allow you to travel further and faster, reaching the enemy's backline with ease (for a few quick easy kills on their squishy members).

You can use Skill 3 on a minion as you move in a different direction. If your enemy chooses to follow after you, recast Skill 3 to get away safely. This combo is so simple, yet leaves no good choices to be made by your opponent.

If you have trouble hitting Skill 3, use the invisibility provided by Skill 2. It's very hard for your opponent to dodge if they don't know where your attack is coming from.

And now that we got the bigger stuff out of the way, it's time for some very basic combos that you can put together depending on the situation.

Ultimate (first cast) -> Skill 3

Skill 1 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 3 -> auto-attack

Skill 2 -> Skill 3

Skill 3 (second cast) -> Skill 1 as you travel mid-air (it might take a few games before you get the timing down right)

Skill 1 -> move out of the ring -> Skill 4 (first cast) -> Skill 3 (in mid-air)

Skill 1 -> Flash (try to combo it at the same time to extend the range of Skill 1)

Typical Akali one-shot combo:

Skill 1 (proc her passive) -> Skill 4 (first cast) -> auto-attack -> Skill 3 (first cast) -> Skill 3 (second cast) -> Skill 1 -> Skill 4 (second cast)

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

On Akali, you want to max out your Skill 1 first, then Skill 3, and finally your Skill 2.

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Akali - The best runes

Wild Rift Akali - The best items

Boots

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

When it comes to boots, on Akali you have one of two great choices: Gluttonous Greaves or Ionian Boots of Lucidity. The Gluttonous pick is great if you want more Spell Vamp (lifesteal) because one good combo could fill your entire HP bar. As for Ionian boots, they're good if you need more cooldown reduction.

Stasis is one of the best picks for Akali, since she will dive the enemy backline quite often and with these boots, you will be able to stay alive for longer.

Shadows are a good alternative, which can slow down enemies so she can catch up with enemies that have a lot of mobility.

Is Akali currently in meta? Our tier list might help you check!

Want more? Check out our 93 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!