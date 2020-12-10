Ashe is our next champion in line, and if you like marksmen with a lot of damage, crowd control and vision in their kit, she's definitely the right champion for you. She's one of three sisters (who have not been released just yet), along with Lissandra and Sejuani. They're all battle-forged Freljordians who are not afraid of heated battles.

Of course, being a marksman, Ashe doesn't have a lot of mobility, which means that you do have to play her relatively safe. Her kit allows you to farm from a safe range, and kite enemies until they're pretty much too low to stand in lane.

Her kit is easy, and ideal for complete beginners, making Ashe a great champion if you're new at the game and aren't completely sure what you should do.

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Ashe guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them, to her build, skill combo, and runes. This is what you will find in the Ashe guide below:

League of Legends: Wild Rift Ashe's skills:

Frost Shot (Passive)

Ashe's attacks slow their target, causing her to deal increased damage to these targets. Ashe's critical strikes deal no bonus damage but apply an empowered slow to the target.

Ranger's Focus (Skill 1)

Ashe builds up Focus by attacking. At maximum Focus, Ashe can cast Ranger's Focus to consume all stacks of Focus, temporarily increasing her Attack Speed and transforming her basic attack into a powerful flurry attack for the duration.

Volley (Skill 2)

Ashe fires 9 arrows in a cone for increased damage. Also applies Frost Shot.

Hawkshot (Skill 3)

Ashe sends her Hawk Spirit on a scouting mission anywhere on the map.

Enchanted Crystal Arrow (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Ashe fires a missile of ice which she can steer in the air. If the arrow collides with an enemy Champion, it deals damage and stuns the Champion, stunning for longer the farther arrow has traveled. In addition, surrounding enemy units take damage and are slowed.

How to combo as Ashe:

Ashe doesn't exactly have a set "combo". Her kit revolves around her auto-attacking the enemy, applying the Slow effect from her passive and Volley, and chipping away at their HP with Ranger's Focus. She can stun enemies with her ultimate, which can make for some really amazing engages, all across the map.

Since her ultimate is a global skill (travels around the entire map), you can provide plenty of utility for your team through it, and help your teammates even if you're not in range. The same could be said about Hawkshot, her Skill 3, which provides vision.

All in all, you won't really need to rely on combos to win games, which makes her such a great beginner-friendly champion.

In what order to level up the skills?

Ashe's kit revolves around her auto attacks, as well as poke damage from her Volley (Skill 2). So, you want to focus on these two skills before anything else, as well as her ultimate.

Level 1: Skill 2

Level 2: Skill 1

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 2

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 2

Keep leveling Skill 2 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 1, and lastly Skill 2. Whenever you can, add a point in Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells for Ashe:

The best runes for Ashe:

The best items for Ashe:

Restores 80-360 Health and grants 30% bonus Movement Speed for 1 second to you and the most wounded nearby ally champion. Healing is halved for champions recently affected by Heal: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

This build is good on Ashe because her barrage of attacks will benefit greatly from Blade of the Ruined King, as well as from Runaan's Hurricane, which will apply her Ranger's Focus when activated. Although her attack damage is not as high as other marksmen's, she applies slow with her attacks, and once she starts poking an enemy and they're low enough, they won't be able to escape her.

Boots:

are the boots you want on her mainly because she's very immobile and has no means of escaping enemy crowd controls (unless she has a support nearby).is the alternative option, which is a must-buy if the enemy team has assassins like Zed or Akali.