Today, we are going to check the skills of the mysterious vastaya called Ahri, and give you a complete guide on how to play her, what items to build on her, and more. She's the second champion in Wild Rift that I will cover, thus continuing on our journey to learn more about every single character in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Ahri is a Mage with immense powers, and not only in the stories. On the rift, she's an extremely high burst - high damage champion, who has the ability to inflict crowd control and even sustain (to a certain extent). Her kit is not particularly easy to use, but not crazy hard either. She relies mostly on her mobility (in the form of her ultimate), which allows her to make some amazing plays, and utilize her kit to the fullest. 90% of the time on her auto attacks. Mana-wise, she is exactly what you'd expect from a mage: a little bit mana-hungry, and quite reliant on items and teammates to peel for her.

If I were to think about Ahri's kit overall, I would say that it was designed to make her some sort of assassin mage, but with the ability to get herself back to safety. Also, she could play from a safe distance, since her Skill 1 allows her to kill minions/poke players from a relatively OK distance.

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Ahri guide I'll walk you through everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them, to her build, skill combo, and runes. Use the quick links below to jump to the point that you're interested in:

- Skills

- Skill combos

- Skill upgrade order

- Summoner spells

- Runes

- Item builds

League of Legends: Wild Rift Ahri's skills:

Essence Theft (Passive)

Whenever Ahri hits a target with a spell, she gains a stack of Essence Theft. When she has enough stacks, her next spell that hits an enemy also heals her.

Orb of Deception (Skill 1)

Ahri sends out and pulls back her orb, dealing magic damage on the way out and true damage on the way back.

Fox-Fire (Skill 2)

Ahri gains a brief burst of movement speed and releases three fox-fires, that lock onto and attack nearby enemies.

Charm (Skill 3)

Ahri blows a kiss that damages and charms an enemy it encounters, instantly stopping movement abilities and causing them to walk harmlessly towards her. The target temporarily takes increased damage from Ahri.

Spirit Rush (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Ahri dashes forward and fires essence bolts, damaging nearby enemies. Spirit Rush can be cast up to three times before going on cooldown.

How to combo as Ahri:

Ahri has quite a number of ways that you can execute her combos since ger kit allows for a multitude of plays. I will name just a few down below, but I am sure there are like a million more ways to go in and out with Ahri and obliterate your lane opponent.

1. Skill 2 (activate it before going in) -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 4 (once or twice)

This combo will pretty much allow you to go in, charm the opponent, and burst them down with Fox-Fire and Orb of Deception. If you follow up with the ultimate, you can quickly close the distance between you assuming that the enemy's not dead, and they flashed away. It would be ideal if you could save one or two dashes from Spirit Rush to get yourself out, in case you end up "too deep" in the enemy base.

2. Skill 4 -> Skill 2 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1

By doing this combo, you can initiate a fight. Basically, you can go in with the ultimate, activate Fox-Fire on your way in, charm the unexpecting opponent, and hit them with Orb of Deception. You can dash around them with the remaining ultimate charges, to get the kill, or dash back out to safety.

3. Flash -> Skill 3 -> Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 4

This combo is the ultimate all-in. You basically use your Flash to engage the enemy player, who probably doesn't expect it. Then, you Charm them, and follow up with the rest of the skills, bursting them down. You could do this underneath enemy towers as well, as long as you have your Skill 4 to take you back to safety.

These would be three ways in which you can combo with Ahri. Of course, there are a number of other ways you can engage, disengage, burst enemies down or assassinate unexpecting enemies, appearing from a bush. I won't get into all of them, because you will most likely discover them on your own. However, these three are some very basic Ahri combos that work like a charm.

In what order to level up the skills?

Firstly, you want to max out Ahri's Skill 1, Orb of Deception. Then, Skill 2, Fox-Fire, and finally Skill 3, Charm. Of course, every time you can level up the ultimate, make sure you do so.

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly Skill 3.

The best summoner spells for Ahri:

: This spell will burn the target with 60-410 true damage (based on level) for 5s.

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

The best runes for Ahri:

The best items for Ahri:

