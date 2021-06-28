Updated on: June 28 2021 - Added new Anime Fighting Simulator codes

In order to claim free stuff, we have prepared a verified bunch of Anime Fighting Simulator codes that can be used to claim Chikara and Yen. If you are wondering about the safety of using codes, then do not worry, as we only collect these codes from verified sources.

Anime Fighting Simulator is another Roblox-powered game that’s becoming popular among players who want to enjoy some anime and Roblox at the same time. And as we all know, Roblox titles are known for their freebies, and in this title we get Chikara and Yen as free rewards.

Go ahead and use the free codes right away as we have also provided the easiest steps to claim them along with the newest and active codes.

What are Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

The first is obviously logging into the game.

Locate the bird symbol near the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.

Copy one of the codes from the list down below and paste it inside the box.

If the code you used is valid, the game will inform you immediately and you can claim the rewards.

Anime Fighting Simulator codes that are not expired - Active codes

2millionsingRoup! - 20,000 Chikara

1billionvisits! - 75,000 Chikara

dwaxinstream - 2,000 Chikara

follow2defildplays - 3,000 Chikara

frangonewcode - 1,500 Chikara

emperadorstar - 5,000 Chikara

gggames50k - 2,000 Chikara

thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - 50,000 Chikara

kelvin600k - 3,000 Chikara

secretrazorfishcode -1,000 Chikara

Elemperadorinlive - 2,000 Chikara

Mrrhino50k - 2,000 Chikara

medtw50k - 2,000 Chikara

Defildpromo - 3,000 Chikara

vexostream - 1,500 Chikara

subtofrangoforchikara - 1,000 Chikara

elemperador100k! - 5,000 Chikara

bigboi100k - 5,000 Chikara

anotherbugfix - 2,500 Chikara

sub2kelvin - 1,500 Chikara

thanksbugfixes - 2,000 Chikara

5000chikara - 5,000 Chikara

Subtodefildplays -1,000 Chikara

Defildstream - 2,000 Chikara

NNG - 1,000 Chikara

sub2hakimbo - 500 Chikara

emperadorsubs - 1,000 Chikara

GGgames40k - 1,500 Chikara

lastyearcode750k - 10,000 Chikara

defild700k - 1,000 Chikara

Tigre200k - 1,000 Chikara

sub2emperadormaxi - 1,000 Chikara

defild - 2,000 Chikara

n1colas2sub - 1,000 Chikara

tigretvsub - 1,000 Chikara

tigretv2sub - 1,000 Chikara

subfrango - 1,000 Chikara

subn1colas - 1,000 Chikara

L3NI - 1,000 Chikara

Sub2tanqr - 5 Chikara

sub2tplanetmilo - 5 Chikara

subemperadormaxi - 1,000 Chikara

frango2yen - 500 Yen

Defildyen - 1,000 Yen

subtomrrhino - 500 Yen

sub2razorfishgaming - 500 Yen

subtokelvingts - 500 Yen

tigrehaveyen - 500 Yen

Expired

merrychristmas

GoodByeBugs

rename

10kfollowers

20kblockzone

700klikes

emilioglad30k

650klikes

oneyear500m

bloodlinesfixed

600kamazing

bloodlinefixes

These codes usually come with free items that include Chikara and Yen. The codes are sent out by the developers of the game after Anime Fighting Simulator receives an update or when there's an upcoming event or a certain announcement is made regarding the game.

