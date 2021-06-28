Updated on: June 28 2021 - Added new Anime Fighting Simulator codes
In order to claim free stuff, we have prepared a verified bunch of Anime Fighting Simulator codes that can be used to claim Chikara and Yen. If you are wondering about the safety of using codes, then do not worry, as we only collect these codes from verified sources.
Anime Fighting Simulator is another Roblox-powered game that’s becoming popular among players who want to enjoy some anime and Roblox at the same time. And as we all know, Roblox titles are known for their freebies, and in this title we get Chikara and Yen as free rewards.
If you are looking for more Roblox codes, we have some Blox Fruits codes or All Star Defense Tower codes ready to redeem!
Go ahead and use the free codes right away as we have also provided the easiest steps to claim them along with the newest and active codes.
What are Anime Fighting Simulator codes?These codes usually come with free items that include Chikara and Yen. The codes are sent out by the developers of the game after Anime Fighting Simulator receives an update or when there's an upcoming event or a certain announcement is made regarding the game.
How to redeem the codes step by step?
- The first is obviously logging into the game.
- Locate the bird symbol near the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.
- Copy one of the codes from the list down below and paste it inside the box.
- If the code you used is valid, the game will inform you immediately and you can claim the rewards.
Anime Fighting Simulator codes that are not expired - Active codes
- 2millionsingRoup! - 20,000 Chikara
- 1billionvisits! - 75,000 Chikara
- dwaxinstream - 2,000 Chikara
- follow2defildplays - 3,000 Chikara
- frangonewcode - 1,500 Chikara
- emperadorstar - 5,000 Chikara
- gggames50k - 2,000 Chikara
- thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - 50,000 Chikara
- kelvin600k - 3,000 Chikara
- secretrazorfishcode -1,000 Chikara
- Elemperadorinlive - 2,000 Chikara
- Mrrhino50k - 2,000 Chikara
- medtw50k - 2,000 Chikara
- Defildpromo - 3,000 Chikara
- vexostream - 1,500 Chikara
- subtofrangoforchikara - 1,000 Chikara
- elemperador100k! - 5,000 Chikara
- bigboi100k - 5,000 Chikara
- anotherbugfix - 2,500 Chikara
- sub2kelvin - 1,500 Chikara
- thanksbugfixes - 2,000 Chikara
- 5000chikara - 5,000 Chikara
- Subtodefildplays -1,000 Chikara
- Defildstream - 2,000 Chikara
- NNG - 1,000 Chikara
- sub2hakimbo - 500 Chikara
- emperadorsubs - 1,000 Chikara
- GGgames40k - 1,500 Chikara
- lastyearcode750k - 10,000 Chikara
- defild700k - 1,000 Chikara
- Tigre200k - 1,000 Chikara
- sub2emperadormaxi - 1,000 Chikara
- defild - 2,000 Chikara
- n1colas2sub - 1,000 Chikara
- tigretvsub - 1,000 Chikara
- tigretv2sub - 1,000 Chikara
- subfrango - 1,000 Chikara
- subn1colas - 1,000 Chikara
- L3NI - 1,000 Chikara
- Sub2tanqr - 5 Chikara
- sub2tplanetmilo - 5 Chikara
- subemperadormaxi - 1,000 Chikara
- frango2yen - 500 Yen
- Defildyen - 1,000 Yen
- subtomrrhino - 500 Yen
- sub2razorfishgaming - 500 Yen
- subtokelvingts - 500 Yen
- tigrehaveyen - 500 Yen
Expired
- merrychristmas
- GoodByeBugs
- rename
- 10kfollowers
- 20kblockzone
- 700klikes
- emilioglad30k
- 650klikes
- oneyear500m
- bloodlinesfixed
- 600kamazing
- bloodlinefixes