TapTap Universe gift codes - claim your gems and gacha tickets

Want to be up to speed on the latest TapTap Universe gift codes? Then you're in the best possible place because that's what this article is all about - giving you a complete list of gift codes for TapTap Universe so you will have access to a bunch of extra Diamonds, Tickets and much, much more!

If you're not yet familiar with TapTap Universe, then it's best to cover some basic information first! This idle game combines auto-chess elements and role-playing, resulting in an interesting game that anyone can enjoy, even if they have very little time for mobile games.

But enough with the introductions - it's time to check out all the available gift codes in the game!

Active TapTap Universe gift codes

HEROBDMONTH - Reward: 300 Diamonds

- Reward: 300 Diamonds ANSWERIS87 - Reward: 300 Diamonds

- Reward: 300 Diamonds WINTERMAXIV - 10 Normal Banner Single Tickets (gacha tickets)

- 10 Normal Banner Single Tickets (gacha tickets) LUCKYLUCKY - 4 Plentiful Power Ore (6h), 200 Diamonds

- 4 Plentiful Power Ore (6h), 200 Diamonds DISCORDVIP - 20 Normal Banner Single Tickets (gacha tickets)

Expired

HAPPYALLYEAR

LOVE2022

LASTDAY2021

XMASGIFT2021

TTUXMAS2021

Merrychristmas

TTUEVENT2021

TTU2021DEC

TGIBF

THANKU

TTUAVATARS

HALOSUMMONER

MAXIVWEEN

TTUHEROTEAM

WELCOME2TTU

TAP4FUN

At the moment, these are all the codes that you can redeem. Make sure to claim them before they expire, so you won't miss out on the time-limited rewards.

How to redeem codes in TapTap Universe?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the "Gift Code" button.

: Tap on the "Gift Code" button. Step 3: Type in your code and then tap on "Confirm".

In order to claim one of the codes from our list, follow these steps:

The reward will be sent to your in-game mailbox, so don't forget to claim it from there!

That will be all for now, but if we missed any of the TapTap Universe gift codes or if you know about any additional tips that might help fellow players, we encourage you to leave them down in the comments below!