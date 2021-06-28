June 28th, 2021 - Added new All Star Tower Defense codes

Roblox titles are well known for their free gifts and rewards, and the free codes are a part of it. They are released and updated frequently, so if you wish to use them, then make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. In this article, we are going to maintain a daily updated list of All Star Tower Defense codes, so make sure you log in every now and then.

Roblox’s All Star Tower Defense is all about pulling out creativity while crafting new building units to keep away the enemies from reaching you. The progress and the fun in the game depend entirely on how you decide to maintain your troops and units.

What are All Star Tower Defense codes?

These codes usually come with free items such as gems, rare skins, EXPs etc. The codes are sent out by the developers of the game after the game receives an update or when there's an upcoming event or a certain announcement is made regarding the game.

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Simply log into the game and locate a gear symbol at the bottom right corner of the screen.

After you find the option, tap on it to enter the code

Enter one of the active All Star Tower Defense codes

Finally, press the button to claim the rewards.

The steps to redeem the All Star TD codes in-game are pretty simple.

Here is our collection, consisting of active and expired codes.

Active All Star Tower Defense Codes

supertime - 150 Gems

biggerthanlife1 - 150 Gems

fruitgame - 150 Gems

600klikes - 175 gems

- 175 gems updatejune2021 - 250 gems, 250 gold and EXP III

Expired

fruit - 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems

Update53021 - 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

Lovetobrazil - 150 Gems

ohmahgawdskill - 150 Gems

addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems, this redeem code can be claimed by joining a private server

diamondnowina - 150 Gems

yellowsix - 150 gems

tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III

smoothcriminal2 - 150 Gems

jahajha - 150 Gems

shotofmemories - 150 Gems

quickshut - 100 Gems

lieawake - 150 Gems

freedom - 150 Gems

likeapartyonthelist - 150 Gems

1bvisit1b - 1000 Gems

1billionvisit21drip - 200 Gems, 300 Gold and Koku Drip Skin

eastercoda21 - 150 Gems

helloworld2021 - 150 Gems

somemorenewcoode - 150 Gems

isitthenewerayet - 150 Gems

hchgaming - 150 Gems

handsoftime - 2 EXP IIIs

gameon2021 - 500 Gems

lovetofightastd - 150 Gems

thisisthenewestcode - 150 Gems

subtome - 80 Gems

subinferman - 50 Gems

incredibledayum - 50 Gems

likethegamepog2021 - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

700mil - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

updatebelike - 50 Gems

epicnew - 50 Gems

pert - 50 Gems

rainmen - 50 Gems

bigtim - 50 Gems

lateupdatendat - 200 Gems

How to grab more redeem codes?