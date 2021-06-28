June 28th, 2021 - Added new All Star Tower Defense codes
Roblox titles are well known for their free gifts and rewards, and the free codes are a part of it. They are released and updated frequently, so if you wish to use them, then make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. In this article, we are going to maintain a daily updated list of All Star Tower Defense codes, so make sure you log in every now and then.
Roblox’s All Star Tower Defense is all about pulling out creativity while crafting new building units to keep away the enemies from reaching you. The progress and the fun in the game depend entirely on how you decide to maintain your troops and units.
What are All Star Tower Defense codes?These codes usually come with free items such as gems, rare skins, EXPs etc. The codes are sent out by the developers of the game after the game receives an update or when there's an upcoming event or a certain announcement is made regarding the game.
How to redeem the codes step by step?The steps to redeem the All Star TD codes in-game are pretty simple.
- Simply log into the game and locate a gear symbol at the bottom right corner of the screen.
- After you find the option, tap on it to enter the code
- Enter one of the active All Star Tower Defense codes
- Finally, press the button to claim the rewards.
Here is our collection, consisting of active and expired codes.
Active All Star Tower Defense Codes
- supertime - 150 Gems
- biggerthanlife1 - 150 Gems
- fruitgame - 150 Gems
- 600klikes - 175 gems
- updatejune2021 - 250 gems, 250 gold and EXP III
Expired
- fruit - 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III
- 2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems
- Update53021 - 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III
- Lovetobrazil - 150 Gems
- ohmahgawdskill - 150 Gems
- addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems, this redeem code can be claimed by joining a private server
- diamondnowina - 150 Gems
- yellowsix - 150 gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III
- smoothcriminal2 - 150 Gems
- jahajha - 150 Gems
- shotofmemories - 150 Gems
- quickshut - 100 Gems
- lieawake - 150 Gems
- freedom - 150 Gems
- likeapartyonthelist - 150 Gems
- 1bvisit1b - 1000 Gems
- 1billionvisit21drip - 200 Gems, 300 Gold and Koku Drip Skin
- eastercoda21 - 150 Gems
- helloworld2021 - 150 Gems
- somemorenewcoode - 150 Gems
- isitthenewerayet - 150 Gems
- hchgaming - 150 Gems
- handsoftime - 2 EXP IIIs
- gameon2021 - 500 Gems
- lovetofightastd - 150 Gems
- thisisthenewestcode - 150 Gems
- subtome - 80 Gems
- subinferman - 50 Gems
- incredibledayum - 50 Gems
- likethegamepog2021 - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- 700mil - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- updatebelike - 50 Gems
- epicnew - 50 Gems
- pert - 50 Gems
- rainmen - 50 Gems
- bigtim - 50 Gems
- lateupdatendat - 200 Gems