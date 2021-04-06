AFK Arena has now been around for two years so Lillith Games has decided to celebrate by giving away tons of gifts, introducing new heroes and special events starting from today. To mark the start of the celebration, two new heroes are being introduced and are available for players to claim right now.

Along with the new heroes, exclusive gifts and event rewards are also heading to the game and will be up for grabs throughout the week. And the collectables are sure to be massive since celebration is all about the second birthday of the game.

The new characters, Lightbearer Peggy and Wilder Raku, are here to expand the AFK Arena’s roster. Peggy is a princess with a defensive bonus from her Royal Guards and deals damage while debuffing her allies, which is quite an interesting skill.

Meanwhile, Raku can play some tricks to deceive the enemy before using his Acorn Cannon that deals massive damage to low-health enemies. Also, Raku’s Peckish ability allows him to strengthen his basic attacks.

Excited to try out the new characters, but falling short on diamonds?. Worry not, the game grants a special anniversary gift package code aaz27uvgfi which rewards you a total of 3000 Diamonds and 30 extra Summons.

Also, there will be a total of 100 Summons available throughout the week in the form of daily rewards to help you upgrade other items as well. In addition, four new heroes will be refashioned in a phased manner which includes Gwyneth and Skriath, who are receiving the Musical Rose and Kingpin skins paired with unique background music.

AFK Arena is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

