It's a big week over on Apple Arcade with two new games arriving on the subscription service this Friday and beyond that, there has also been a number of updates to some of the existing titles as well. Let's dive right into all the details.

Versus Evil's Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game arrives on Apple Arcade this Friday. It follows the story of the titular hitchhiker who has lost all of their memories, including where they were heading in the first place. You'll find yourself grabbing rides with various folks whilst looking to unravel an underlying mystery. Dann previously spent some time with the game back in 2019 and gave his early thoughts

Farm It! from Tummy Games will also become available this Friday and will see players looking to build the perfect farm. You will be able to choose which seeds you want to plant before setting to work collecting crops from the fields. There are also a bunch of mini-games to play that will help with decorating and customising your farmhouse.

Pac-Man Party Royale has introduced a new game mode called Pac-Man Battle Arena. This will see four random players competing against one another in 2-minute bouts. Each session sees Itchy's tricks and power-ups change to keep things interesting as you make your bid for the number one spot on the leaderboard.

A brand new boss has made their way into Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes called Melt-a-chanic who is a zombie who rides on a tank, which sounds pretty fearsome. Likewise, there's a new hero to recruit to your cause called Specky.

Spire Blast's latest update introduces a new world called Oceania Depths. This will provide players with another 60 levels to make their way through.

Finally, there's the recent update to Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon called Hero's Path. This introduces a bunch of new RPG mechanics and character progression to the game. Olly covered it in a bit more depth last week

The above games are available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.