Do you want the latest Call of Duty Mobile codes to redeem? Below you can discover all the codes that are currently active in the game, as well as a couple of tips to help you win more matches. And if you really want to unlock in-game outfits, gun skins and all the other goods, then you don't want to miss any codes!

Let's start with a couple of tips to help you out in the game, so you'll know exactly what to expect from this awesome mobile FPS.

Take it slow and get used to the controls (and the camera)

If you played COD on the PC or console, then you know how fast-paced and intense it can be. On mobile, that entire intensity (let's call it that) is a little bit reduced, since the player has to rely on a much smaller screen to spot the enemies and react in time.

I suggest that you play a few games (about 10-15) to really get used to the game, especially if you're coming from the bigger screens. I know for sure that for me, it felt like an entirely different game!

Play each map and learn every "sweet" spot

If you're not familiar with the previous Call of Duty maps, then you need to know that in the mobile version you will be able to play in a variety of them. Since they all differ from each other, I would suggest that you play each one multiple times in a normal match so you can learn all the interesting places where you can sit with a sniper gun or some sneaky spots where you can ambush your opponents with a grenade.

Invest in the premium Battle Pass

COD Mobile offers a really awesome Battle Pass, but if you are set on playing multiple games a day (about 10+) then I'd definitely recommend getting the Premium Battle Pass. The amount of free skins emotes and other goods make it totally worth the price of admission!

If you don't mind paying just a little bit more, then you can invest in the BP bundle, which will give you a few extra rewards. I usually prefer this option, because I like to collect every single limited reward!

Find the best settings for your play style

If you want to have a smooth experience, then you might want to tweak your device's settings a little bit. The one with the biggest impact is the shooting mode - you could try out firing your shotgun from the hip, for example, which works extremely well. You also want to try to different sensitivities, because you'll need to move and aim quite a lot in the game, so you ideally want to have an easy timing aiming at opponents.

Make sure you practice all the adjustments and changes in the Practice vs AI before you go into any match, so you can quickly hop out and make further changes if necessary.

Customize all your loadouts

The fact that you can have different loadouts is a huge help, you can simply set up a loadout for a specific map and then quickly select it before hopping into the game. Make sure you fix all of those loadouts because it will save you a lot of time. You should also try different loadouts depending on the map, even if you've just upgraded one single weapon.

For example, in Nuketown and Killhouse you want to use a powerful SMG because you will have tons of close-ranged combat. In Crossfire, you can go for sniper rifles and other long-range weapons, since you will have enough space to sit still and take down enemies from afar.

That being said, let's take a look at the Call of Duty Mobile codes!

Call of Duty Mobile codes to redeem

BJUCZBZ448

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

3EREQN8HR4KXN

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

170TSIINDQ9UZ

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX

BFOEZOIIIUZ9CKM

BFOBZHTBHAZKWAN

BFOEZBAIEPOZF6P

DHDJUELPLA

BJMMZCZAQS

BFNUZLMOLCZVKVK

BFOGZOJKTZAKKA

BGMVZBZCU8

BGMPZBZWVQ

BOGRZPZQ4H

BGRCZBZBNE

BJMIZCZ9QD

BFQHZBNEELZ8TMJ

BGONZBZQPB

BIFBZBZSC9

BGMTZBZ4BV

BGRBZBZG3K

BFNGZCZ5EM

BJMJZCZ98H

BJMNZCZWC6 (might be expired, but give it a shot)

These are all the latest COD Mobile codes - if we've missed one, make sure you leave a comment and we'll update the list!

How to redeem codes in COD Mobile

Step 1: Open the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center.

Step 2: Type in your UID (user ID, which you can find in the Player Profile, underneath your avatar icon).

Step 3: Type in the Redeem Code and Verification code (the one that appears on the Redemption Center page).

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

That's it! Your rewards should arrive in your account in a matter of seconds. Make sure that you have the latest version of the game before redeeming the COD Mobile codes, so you avoid losing the rewards (better safe than sorry, right?).

