AFK Arena x TenSura event is live today, introducing two new characters and offering free summons

AFK Arena teams up with this season's most anticipated anime

AFK Arena's latest collaboration event is with TenSura, offering two new characters to recruit

Rimuru Tempest and Shuna will be able to join your lineup for a limited time

There's also additional rewards to benefit from

AFK Arena's latest collaboration is here, with the series Tensura. Not familiar? Well, you may know it by the more descriptive, and lengthier, title That Time I was Reincarnated as a Slime. Main character Rimuru Tempest and fan-favourite Shuna will join the AFK Arena lineup for a limited time!

As the title suggests, That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime follows the journey of average Japanese salaryman Satoru Mikami, who is reincarnated in a fantasy world as a lowly slime. Utilising his unique ability to absorb and mimic the powers of other creatures, he slowly begins rising up the monster food chain to eventually lead his own nation of monsters.

Rimuru will offer a number of regenerative abilities and the Equal Naming ability to empower his allies. Meanwhile, Shuna can cancel out enemy ultimate abilities with Magic Overwrite or use the Sorcerer's Blessing to create a shield which absorbs damage and control effects but can only be used a limited number of times.

Even for non-anime fans, the prospect of these two new powerful characters joining your lineup must be quite tempting. The ability to cancel enemy ultimates and shield your allies alongside buffing them further means that Rimuru and Shuna should work well as tactical linchpins for taking down difficult enemies.

You can start playing AFK Arena's new collaboration today, and take advantage of a host of new offers, like a free trial of the new characters and 1800 free summons.

In the meantime, if you're just not fussed about playing AFK Arena or want to see what else there is on offer, don't fret. Take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see where to start!

Or if you are interested in getting into AFK Arena, but are stumped on where to start, then why not take a look at our list of AFK Arena Gift Codes to give you a bit of a boost?