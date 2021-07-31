Updated on July 31st, 2021.

There are so many free Android games coming out every single week that you might be finding it a bit hard to get started gaming with your new mobile phone. Not only are there so many different games, but they also come in a variety of forms: Premium, Free to Play, Freemium, Demo and much more. In this article we are going to be talking about Free To Play, a very popular type of game which will never charge you, but does often have extra payment options available inside the game. For instance, it might get quite hard at times and offer to make it easier through you watching an advert (paying with your time) or buying a small item (paying with your money).

We also recommend you to check the chart of the best strategy games you can play on Android right now!

That said, there's such a wide variety of free Android games out there that we're absolutely spoiled in picking out the best for you. It's a wide-spread payment method and incredibly popular due to the low price of entry, and fact that only the most determined players will invest money into the system. A win-win for developers and players alike.

There are many, many free Android games out there. With so many games, it can be hard to find a game that you are interested in or want to play, so we have decided to bring together a little list of the top ten free to play games that are well worth downloading from the Play Store and enjoying!

Original Post by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.