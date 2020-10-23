In December last year, the popular mobile RPG Another Eden featured a crossover with Atlus' Persona 5. Today it's been announced that part two of this collaboration will arrive in the game this month in Japan and in November for the rest of the world.

This second instalment will be called ‘Bound Wills and the Hollow Puppeteers: Promises, Vows, and Rings because Another Eden loves its overly long names. It will also see Persona 5 Royal characters Violet and Skull be added to the ever-growing roster of playable characters. They will join the two currently available Persona 5 heroes Joker and Morgana.

You can check out the incredibly brief teaser trailer for the upcoming crossover in the embedded trailer above. We don't know too much about what this new instalment of content will contain, though more details are expected to be announced in the future.

The first part of this collaboration between Another Eden and Persona 5 was a permanent addition the game so if you're yet to play it you can still do so. Each of the characters from Persona 5 has their original Japanese actors which fans of the series will be happy to hear.

If you're unfamiliar with Another Eden, it's a popular mobile JRPG that looks to remove common complaints about gacha games such as energy timers and limited-time events. Instead, it looks to provide a traditional turn-based experience with an ever-growing character roster. One of the main writers on the game is Masato Kato who wrote the script for Chrono Trigger.

Another Eden is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.