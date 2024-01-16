Another Eden launches massive update that adds 101 free encounters and more

WFS has announced a new update for Another Eden, letting players get their hands on Thillelille's Extra Style along with plenty of limited-time events and 101 free encounters within the JRPG.

The latest update for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is welcoming a new subquest "The Road to Mokepontas!" to the fray. You can look forward to the Whisper of Time Token as well, where you can nab a 10-Ally Encounter once every day for a maximum of 10 times. This means that you'll get the chance to nab a 5-star character that's guaranteed with a Whisper of Time Drop encounter for a single time.

Want to know more about how the game plays? Why not take a look at our Another Eden review to get an idea? It's been a while, but I genuinely enjoyed my personal run of the game.

From now until February 16th, you can also expect to score more rewards for the Mythos "Song of Sword and Wings of Lost Paradise" subquest "The Road to Mokepontas!", which has temporarily been boosted to 100 Chronos Stones. All these are only scratching the surface of all the updates in store for you, but to learn more, you can catch the January 21st Livestream "Another Eden Live #29: Global 5th Anniversary".

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Another Eden on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.