Wryz Saga III bring new Riding Your Heavenly Dragon feature to Another Eden

Take to the skies on the back of your dragon.

The final episode of the Wryz Saga is now available.

Wryz Saga III lets you ride your dragon sidekick.

Earn extra daily Chronos Stones through March 28th.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space has launched episode three of the Wryz Saga. In celebration of the launch of The Mists of Myth (Wryz Saga III), Another Eden is offering players up to 1,000 Chronos Stones for completing the new episode.

The new episode of this popular mobile RPG also adds a new feature: Riding the Heavenly Dragon. While experiencing the storyline of the latest episodes, you can ride the Heavenly Dragon you've raised and nurtured.

Your dragon can fly over cliffs, kick up winds to clear away miasma, and destroy obstacles using its claws.

The Wryz Saga III introduces the new character, Kuchinawa, and concludes the tale that took place within the game over the past six months. The Wryz Saga I and Wryz Saga II campaigns are still available for you to enjoy.

In the new episode, Wryz and her friends are preparing for combat when a dragon god and a gate to the underworld appear. Now Wryz, her dragon and her allies must prevent a dark future from coming to fruition. To play the new episode, you must first clear Main Story Chapter 44, Wryz Saga II and the episode sub-quest Flame Soul.

Along with the release of The Mists of Myth (Wryz Saga III), several encounters featuring the new character Kuchinawa are running through April 14th. You can nab 5-star class Kuchinawa through the Fateful Encounter Kuchinawa. You can also participate in the Fateful Encounter Magic Secrets Edition, where 5-star class Kuchinawa, Pom Another Style, Melody Another Style, Yakumo, and Iphi have a 10 per cent encounter rate.

By logging in through March 28th, you can collect 50 Chronos Stones daily. Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is available via the App Store, Google Play and Steam. To learn more about this RPG, follow the game on Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube.