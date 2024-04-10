Another Eden announces new episode during its Spring Anniversary Event

The new episode, A Paradise of Imperfections, will feature Galliard.

Mobile RPG Another Eden: The Car Beyond Space and Time celebrated the 7th anniversary of its release in Japan on April 6th with the offline event Another Eden Spring Festival 2024 Pre-7th Anniversary Public Livestream. The event was held at Shibuya Hikarie Hall where fans were able to view the livestream and the accompanying exhibition. You can view the livestream on the game's YouTube channel if you missed it.

During the Spring Festival event, an upcoming episode for the popular in-game dungeon Toto Dreamland was revealed. This new episode will be released simultaneously for both the Japanese and Global versions. Toto Dreamland was recreated at the Spring Festival event. Visitors were able to enter the physical recreation of the Toto Dreamland dungeon and the dungeon's mascot Toto even made an appearance.

Additionally, a new episode, A Paradise of Imperfections, featuring Galliard, was announced during the event. In A Paradise of Imperfections, residual tensions from a former rebellion leave synths and humans at odds. Those who wish to coexist peacefully and those wishing to rebel against injustice find themselves drawn into Professor Chronos’s concealed legacy.

Alongside Galliard, the new episode features characters Helena and Xianhua. The game’s developer also announced during the Another Eden Spring Festival 2024 Pre-7th Anniversary that part 3, volume 3 of the main story, is currently under development.

Another Eden is a single-player JRPG in which you embark on a journey through time and space. You play as Aldo, who sets out to save his sister Feinne after the Beast King kidnaps her. Soon, you'll find yourself at the epicentre of a quest to save not just the world but the whole time-space continuum.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is available via the App Store, Google Play and Steam. To learn more about this mobile RPG, follow it on Facebook, YouTube, or X (Twitter) or check out the official website.