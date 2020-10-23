Badlanders, the competitive survival looter shooter from NetEase Games has entered open beta testing today on iOS and Android.

The game opened for registration late last month and has now seen over five million players sign up worldwide. Starting from today, anyone who logs in to the server between 23rd October and 30th October can claim their exclusive benefits.

These rewards include: a Combat Pack (AK + three-level Armour) in Helmet (AK & LV. 3 Helmet), a Scope Pack set, a 8888 in-game Cash & Exclusive Avatar: Warriors Assemble, and a Reaper T-shirt.

You and 24 other badlanders enter the battlefield, taking each other on to strip each other of their loot, or slowly building up an arsenal from chests scattered around the map. But be careful not to get distracted as you need to get all the loot out in one piece.

The game also involves you collecting and customising in-game items that you scavenge from the battlefield, allowing you to self-build weapons according your own tastes and trade them with others. You can instead take this gear out onto the battlefield to use yourself, but the stronger it is the more attention you might attract.

It should be noted Badlanders’ open beta does not include Belgium, Taiwan, Vietnam and Mainland China as eligible regions to participate, while the open beta in South Korea will only be available on iOS.

Badlanders is published by NetEase Games, a developer and publisher that has partnered with Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB in the past, and continues to support the growth of innovative studios around the globe.

You can download Badlanders and check out the open beta from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It's free-to-play and contains in-app purchases.