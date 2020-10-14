It’s Halloween soon so bring on out both the horror and the spooky! Halloween is a magical time of year where everything creepy, scary, and sometimes just pumpkin-themed starts to appear everywhere. We all love celebrations and we all love games, so we have put together a list of spooky and Halloween themed games that you might want to enjoy while the leaves start to turn to orange and the nights begin to get longer.

There's everything from point and click adventure games through to first-person horror games, and everything in-between. So if you're looking for games with darker horror themes then you don't need to look any further than this list.

We've kept this list to Android games for now, but a lot of them are available for the iPhone and iPad. Let us know if you feel like we've missed anything off!