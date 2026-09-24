Best Halloween games for iPad and iPhone (iOS)

Spookies iPhone games you can play on Halloween

Are you ready to get spooked? The spookiest Halloween games for iPhone are just around the corner. Or in this case, just behind the blue button below.

Halloween is just around the corner - pumpkins have been carved, pumpkin spice everything is around, and people keep talking about spooky games. I love Autumn - and I love seeing all of the games that are out to continue to take you into this Halloween-festive world where you can live in spooky, scary worlds. I am not the biggest horror fan, but horror goes hand in hand with Halloween, so of course we need to add some terrifying games to this list - but that’s not all you will find!

You can find some creepy games, cute games for iPhone with Halloween touches, fun games with Autumn themes and more on this list of great games for this time of year. Actually, these Halloween games for iPhone can be good for any time of the year as long as you are a fan of Halloween and Autumn!

Candies n' Curses

When you think of Halloween, there are probably some staples that come to mind, like candy and monsters - and Candies ‘n Curses has both of these things! It’s a cute Halloween game for iPhones where you are jumping around a haunted house, killing monsters, making combos, and taking on bosses. The currency is candy, which can be used to give you different power-ups, making you stronger as you take on more bosses. It’s a true Halloween game for iOS in a nutshell!

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Bendy and the Ink Machine is a spooky, slightly terrifying game where you explore an abandoned studio, taking inspiration from Mickey Mouse. The character Bendy has come to life and is haunting the studio you use to work in. As you explore around trying to find a way out, you have a constant uneasy feeling like someone is watching you or about to pop out from some corner of the screen. It’s up to you to find out what is going on.

Goosebumps HorrorTown

Goosebumps Horror Town is a city-builder-style game, with characters from the classic Goosebumps novels - which were the height of spooks when I was a child! You can either play as the townsfolk, defending your world from the monsters that lurk just outside the town, or you can play as the creatures, scaring humans and collecting various resources to ensure you can keep them terrified. There is a large map to explore and unlock, as well as missions to take on!

Sentence

From the creators of I Am Innocent, Sentence takes you into a small town where young girls are being kidnapped and murdered individually. The police have arrested a former cop on suspicion of causing these crimes, but it seems like he might not be who is really behind this. In this game, you will need to balance messages with friends and loved ones, hack databases, listen in on conversations, and find a way to find the real serial killer.

Speed Dating for Ghosts

Speed dating for ghosts is a colourful, not-so-scary game where you are trying to possibly date another ghost! There are 10 different ghosts to choose from, each with their own personality and thoughts on how they might make a perfect match. You get to make choices as to what you want to say to them, see their reaction, and branch the narrative as you go. It’s a cute Halloween game for iOS; it has ghosts, it’s not very scary, but it is very fun!

Monster Farm: Happy Halloween

I love farming games, and some of you probably do too! In Monster Farm, you are growing magical crops like jack-o'-lanterns, mushrooms, apples, mandrakes, ghost hay and more. You can then craft your products into different treats, creating candy for kids to get when they come to your house to trick-or-treat or to see the townsfolk and other lands. It’s a cute game full of Halloween references.

Spooky Squashers

Spooky Squashers aren't actually that spooky, but they still fit the bill of Halloween! This is a sports game with quite a few jokes in it, where you are stuck in a spooky castle, which was built on a graveyard and is thus filled with ghosts. You will need to use your squash skills to hit a ball around the room with your racket, destroying any enemies in your path. There are a lot of different rackets to unlock, and it's a fun little game!

Haunt the House: Terrortown

Haunt the House: Terrortown is one of my all-time favourite, cute, Halloween games! You play as a little ghost who just wants to rest - but everyone is throwing parties. So, you must enter each house and start haunting items and terrifying guests so that you can get them to leave and allow you to rest in peace. The game is cute, quirky, and well worth a look this Halloween.

Little Misfortune

A creepy yet somewhat cute game with a cult following, Little Misfortune is a point-and-click adventure game where every moment feels like something bad is about to happen. You guide a young girl on her last day on Earth, around a world that’s just a bit creepier and a bit rougher than the one we live in. It’s a really interesting adventure and one well worth taking.

Night Book

Ever want to be inside of a horror movie? Well, Night Book, a thriller that has movie-like graphics and animations, has you playing as a translator for a mysterious, dead language on an island that seems to be very remote and very creepy. As you make decisions in this game, the world becomes more and more alive, trying to keep you from leaving this place alive. It's a really scary, spooky game, perfect for those who want a big scare.

Hidden Object Halloween Secret

A title with a lot of words, this hidden objects game is full of different images of both Halloween and Autumn, tasking you with finding hundreds of objects and selecting them from these pictures! There are over 30 levels taking place in graveyards, pumpkin patches, decorated homes, scary forests, and so much more!

Solitaire game Halloween 2 Free

Everyone seems to be playing Solitaire at the moment, and of course, there is a beautiful Halloween version of the game for you to enjoy! Solitaire game Halloween tells a story about two twins trying to outplay the owner of a haunted mansion so that they can get all of the candy, of course! There are over 120 different levels in the game, providing a lot of content for you to explore.

Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery

If you are looking for a spooky game with a bit more tug at real life, AR games might be where you are looking! This Five Nights at Freddy's game uses your device's AR tech to put horrible animatronics in your surroundings, to make them seem like they are lurking around your own home. You will need to survive in your home with them, watching them through your phone, and can even spend some time making your own animatronics and collecting various plush suits!

Eyes: Scary Thriller

Eyes: Scary Thriller is another exciting horror game for lovers of the genre. The protagonist of the game wakes up in an abandoned house and starts to search for bags with gold, but everything is not as easy as it seems. When the required amount of money is collected, you need to return to the very beginning and go through the closed door. However, the ghost will desperately try to catch you. The game has an amazing horror atmosphere and is definitely worth trying.

Boo! (Halloween puzzle game)

Boo! Is a classic puzzler, and it's adorable. It's fun; it should be on your phone, especially around Autumn! This cute game has you dipping a pumpkin into different colour paint buckets to create a painted pumpkin that your ghost friend wants. You will need to put on eye patches, hats, and masks before dipping the pumpkin to control where the paint ends up - which can be tricky, but is otherwise a relaxing, Autumn-themed game.