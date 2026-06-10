Gungrave GORE brings the hit Madhouse anime to mobile courtesy of Crunchyroll

Gungrave G.O.R.E. UEE brings the action of the classic anime to mobile

Courtesy of Crunchyroll you can play an enhanced edition of the third-person action shooter

Blast your way through the hordes of Scumland as the undead gunslinger Beyond the Grave

Back in the day, way before anime was considered all silly shoujo, or nowadays, where it's all about sakuga and aura farming, Japan's most famous cultural export was known for one thing: bloody, visceral violence. Hellsing, MD Geist, even Ghost in the Shell all had moments of explicit gore beyond what you'd see in broadcast animation.

Now, you can relive one of the iconic hits of this period with Gungrave G.O.R.E., the new third-person battling spinoff of the Madhouse anime. This Ultimate Enhanced Edition sees you blasting your way through enemies with dual pistols as you do away with all manner of vile foes; sadly, all that's missing is the blood, but the visceral action more than makes up for it.

Back from the grave

Gungrave looks to have had something of a staggered release, but is currently available on iOS and soon to arrive on Android. As a Crunchyroll release , you'll also need a subscription, but if you already have one, then it's fully free to play!

And believe me, it's not hyperbole to say this is probably the most anime storyline for a game I've seen. Playing as Beyond the Grave (yes, really), you'll be blasting your way through Scumland to put an end to the drug known as SEED and the Raven Clan that have profited from its rise.

While you'll probably get a bit more out of it if you're already a fan of Gungrave, anyone who's got a fondness for the violent, melodramatic fun of oldschool anime will undoubtedly find plenty to enjoy here.

Speaking of anime though, you may be surprised to learn there's actually plenty of mobile releases that take inspiration from the genre. Why not take a look at our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games to find some of our favourite picks?