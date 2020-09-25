Lillith Games' popular idle RPG AFK Arena has added several interesting characters in the last year through collaborations, including Assassins Creed's Ezio and Ukyo Tachibana from SNK. Their newest additions to the ever-growing roster, however, will be two original heroes.

Their names are Zaphreal and Lucretia and they will make their debut in AFK Arena on September 29th. Their arrival will coincide with the 'Tales of Esperia' which tells the tragic story of the couple and their child before the pair split up. After witnessing their tale, players will have to choose a side between love or duty.

Both of these animated shorts look to be of very high-quality and you can check them out by watching the embedded videos in this article. Lillith Games hope they will further enrich the lore of the game alongside introducing the two new heroes to AFK Arena.

Until October 26th, players will be able to choose to unlock either Zaphreal and Lucretia for free. But since you can only choose one, you might want to know a little bit more about both of them first. Zaphreal is a member of the Celestials and uses powerful lighting attacks to devastate his opponents.

Lucretia meanwhile, is aligned with the Hypogeans and prefers to get more up close and personal with her enemies. She'll look to cut through them using a series of curved attacks. So it's a case of whether you'd prefer a more magical or melee-based character to immediately add to your collection.

AFK Arena is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.