A special NieR focused stream was shown during Tokyo Game Show 2020 today and we were promised a 'decent amount of new info'. And we certainly got that, learning more about the upcoming mobile game NieR Reincarnation.

The game is now available to pre-order for iOS and Android in Japan with the App Store listing the 23rd December as a release date, though this may just be a placeholder. It was also confirmed that the game would be heading to North America and Europe. Pre-orders in those regions are not yet available but it's still exciting to know the game will be heading West.

Square Enix also unveiled a new trailer for the game that clocks in at around 1 minute and 15 seconds. You can check it out in the embedded video above where we get to see a few snippets of combat alongside some 2D sections. It looks weird, which is presumably exactly what everyone is hoping for, I know I am.

NieR Reincarnation was originally announced back in March this year. Since then not a whole lot of details about the game have been shared. Although, some footage did find its way online a few months back.

NieR Reincarnation is now available to pre-register over on the App Store and Google Play in Japan. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

