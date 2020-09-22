Nice water in this game
PUBG Mobile has had a massive graphical overhaul as of this update. And yes, the water looks very nice indeed. If only Miiverse were still with us to share this.
But yes, graphically the game looks far, far better. More foliage, a greater draw distance, far more graphics options in the settings, and the list just keeps going.
Once you get the game downloaded make sure to jump into the settings and analyse the options, because there are more graphics options, framerate options, and the list truly keeps going.
A whole new Erangel
The map doesn't just look nicer with improved textures and models for a lot of buildings in the environment, but it is genuinely new and changed. New vehicles and buildings are just the top of the list.
If you are very used to running around the classic Erangel, then the New Era Erangel will feel like a revelation to you, and you'll take a few minutes to get used to it.
If you want to see some brand new stuff as soon as you jump in, make sure to head over to Quarry, Prison, and Mylta Power.
Memory fragments
Memory fragments are a brand new addition to PUBG Mobile, and I have to admit, I don't know how to feel about them.
Essentially you'll be gifted memory fragments in a match when you complete certain tasks - these will be similar to daily challenges. Once you have enough, you can trade them in for great loot from certain points on the map.
These certainly aren't essential to playing the game, but if you are in need of some good loot and don't want to head to a supply drop, it's a good way to go.
All the small things
More than anything, it's all of the small, crazy additions they've made to the game that makes the big difference. A few key locations in Erangel being changed will suddenly change the dynamic of the whole map.
The same goes for the graphics settings - a few more settings tweaks opens up the door to some heavy customisation for those of you on higher-end devices. Heck, even those of you on older devices may find the game further optimised.
And heck, if you dropped out just because you didn't like the look of PUBG Mobile, give it another try. With new UI and UX, brand new features, better performance, and better visuals, it's a much more impressive and palatable game.
