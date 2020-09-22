I don't know if you noticed, but only a few weeks ago we saw the legendary PUBG Mobile get a big new update which completely changes the game - or at the very least, completely changes the most familiar map, Erangel.

We're no strangers to PUBG, but it's hard to deny that the full-fledged console and PC versions are a far cry from what we see in PUBG Mobile. The developers are clearly aware of that though, and are not resting on their laurels.

PUBG Mobile: New Era is a brand new huge update which changes a lot about the game. It is, for the most part, still the same familiar game of PUBG that you know and, um, tolerate, but there are a fair few brand new aspects that you might be unaware of.

In this guide you'll find out what is new about PUBG Mobile's New Era update, and what exactly that means for regular and brand new players. For everything you need to know, just take a look down below…