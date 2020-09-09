Two weeks ago it was revealed that PUBG Mobile would be updated to version 1.0. Today marks the arrival of the latest version of the popular battle royale and introduces a host of new features and visual improvements.

Among the numerous visual changes, there have been updates to Erangel including altering the terrain, building layouts and other scenery. New trenches, barricades and bunkers can be found scattered across the map to add some more intrigue to combat whilst loot has also been rebalanced to provide players with more tactical options wherever they drop.

Meanwhile, Livik, PUBG Mobile's small-scale map, has also received a new weapon, a semi-auto shotgun called the M1014. It can hold up to 7 rounds which can be reloaded at any time and supports shotgun muzzle and ammo belt attachments. Additionally, Livik has also received visual and balance changes.

Elsewhere, Cheer Park has been changed to incorporate a private training ground for players and their friends to practice their shooting skills. A heart-shaped island has also been added to the lake alongside several other romantic features. I'm not sure why, but that is now something that exists in the game.

The Game Lobby has also received a few alterations. It will feature the most common functions including squad forming and monetisation. Invites and Friends have been combined into one for convenience whilst the new Social Lobby will show off stats, titles, achievements, firearms and vehicles.

Finally, weapons such as the Tommy Gun, UMP45 and DBS have been rebalanced whilst standing and crouching have also been optimised. Med Kits can now be used whilst moving and the Gyroscope can be thrown.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.