PUBG Mobile is set to be updated to version 1.0 on 8th September, bringing a host of visual updates and gameplay improvements to the popular battle royale. Now, it's been revealed that the classic map Erangel will also be updated with a visual overhaul and be rebalanced.

This was the 'surprise' that the PUBG Mobile team previously teased when announcing the 1.0 update recently. The changes to Erangel are designed to make the old map feel fresh once more with revamped visuals, new map elements, resource point changes and redesigned buildings.

Specifically, players will find trenches, tree-trunk barriers, abandoned tanks and various bunkers to duck behind for cover. Similarly, the numerous buildings dotted around the map have also been adjusted, which means players will need to relearn their layouts and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Several in-game locations such as Sosnovka Military Base, Mylta Power, Mansion, Prison and Mine Zone will have the loot, gear and other resources found there rebalanced. Players can also expect to find better loot in the more rural areas of Erangel too.

As mentioned, the visuals have been overhauled too with upgraded lighting systems that will apparently give more life to the vegetation, sky and water effects. Models and textures have also been given some love with an Ultra HD function available that will deliver the most realistic look the game can have.

For more details on what to expect in the 1.0 update beyond the addition of New Erangel, head over to our recent post. There are details about how the UI will change alongside control changes that will hopefully lead to a smoother playing experience.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.