After a long day, some people just want to unwind and get into a game that will take their brain somewhere else. A game that’s not so intense, has no way for you to really die and that you can just zone out to. Relaxing games come in so many genres, graphic styles and lengths to each game. One person’s relaxing puzzle game might be another person’s most frustrated game, but this list of the top 25 relaxing games for Android has something for everyone.
From Prune through to Ruya, read on to find out the best relaxing games which you can play on Android right now.
Stardew Valley is a lovely farming simulator game where you can just go through the seasons, farming, fishing and interacting with the town. There are seasonal events for you to play at, you can give gifts and get married, it’s just a lovely game. Monsters can be found inside the mines, but they are optional and there isn’t actually much negative to dying, continuing the relaxing theme.
Monument Valley 2 is a puzzle game that follows a mother and her child, exploring amazing structures and buildings, bending reality as they walk up walls and move structures. There is a bit of challenge to Monument Valley 2, but the beautiful music and graphics will keep you relaxed as you attempt to solve them.
If you are looking for short bursts of relaxation, Desertopia is an idle game where you are looking to turn a small, run down island itso something far nicer. Each day you can log in for a few moments to clean up trash and make decisions for the island, changing how the world grows and adapts to your decisions. The graphics are adorable in this game!
Miya’s Everyday Joy of Cooking is not only relaxing but it is also a heartwarming tale, where Miya plays little matching games to cook food for herself and her little cat Nacho. They dance after each meal too. You can decorate your room between cooking and read all about Miya’s day between different meals.
Kami 2 is a puzzle game that works a lot like paper folding, covering the screen with all of one color by folding paper again and again. It is really satisfying, watching the paper unfold and consume more of the same color, slowly taking away the design and creating an entire screen of the last color that you have become.
I love cute creatures and I love it when they visit me, so Rakko Ukabe is an adorable game well worth downloading if you want to see happy sea otters playing and enjoying items you’ve left out for them! Much like similar cat games, you can basically decorate a part of the sea, leaving out treats and toys, and from time to time sea otters will stop by to play!
Cessabit does define itself as a “stress relief game” and it is in a lot of senses. It’s a puzzle game that shows you a screen with a hand-drawn picture and a title, asking you a question that you need to solve by interacting with the picture. There are hints to be found if you tap around enough, and once you have solved it, you’ll go onto the next picture. Cessabit is just lovely.
An adorable hidden object game, Hidden Through Time shows you a scene with a few different pictures that you need to find at the bottom. You can click these pictures for a hint, as well as interact with the world to open up new areas and see more of what is going on. There are subtle animations, bringing the game to life as you explore a bunch of micro worlds.
OCO is a simplistic, one touch platformer that feels wonderful to play through. As you automatically move around the stage, you can tap to jump, grabbing small cubes. A tail follows you, showing your movement as you make your way through the level. There are often a bunch of different things within the world that can auto jump you or change your gravity.
Another puzzle game with color, I Love Hue Too shows you a trippy puzzle full of colorful shapes and tasks you with moving around these shapes so that the hues are completed. The pieces of each puzzle do stay within their own shape, but they can rotate (by placing them in a new spot), which brings on a bit of challenge. The puzzles do look lovely, scrambled or not!
Starting off with a small bit of ice in the middle of the cold water, Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium Pole is an idle tapping game where you can slowly grow your world, adding animals to your iceberg and really filling up the water around you. This game is fun to watch and dip back into, as your world changes and grows around you.
If you find growing plants relaxing, but don’t really have time to actually grow plants (or don’t want to deal with them dying) Viridi might be worth checking out. You essentially get a world where you can plant bulbs, water them and watch them grow. You can even purchase little animals and small bits of scenery to add to your own world.
A lot of people seem to find Alto’s Adventure relaxing, though the game personally stresses me out. It’s got a lovely looking world where you snowboard, using one touch controls to jump and flip in the air as you go. This game is simple and making a good distance can be achieved after playing a few rounds, as long as you avoid anything in your path that might knock you off.
After inheriting a carrot farm in a small village, Tsuki has moved away to the countryside to enjoy a simpler life. Tsuki Adventure is a story based game with cute animals where you can fish, read books, eat ramen, farm and much more in a slow paced, adorable world well worth checking out.
Ruya is a meaningful game where you are connecting small characters, following the pattern displayed, while learning more about the person you are playing as. It’s meant to be relaxing, and does fit the bill, as not only the game’s graphics are relaxing but so is the music that goes along with it. Discovering little bits of story really adds so much to this puzzle game.
Zen Koi is a very relaxing, casual game where you just move your beautiful koi fish around, eating smaller fish so that it can grow up and be larger. Once it is big enough, you can breed your koi with another koi fish in the pond to make a new koi to swim around and enjoy. The sound in this game is also super relaxing, with little wave noises to complement it.
There is something relaxing about throwing objects into the fire and watching them burn. Little Inferno is a puzzle game where you are able to purchase and then burn various items inside your fireplace, keeping yourself warm and cozy. The story itself has some concerning aspects, but as long as you stick to burning, you should have a good time.
Prune is another plant game - this time adding a bit of puzzling into the mix. You basically just need to cut branches and cultivate trees - each cut of the branch allows the tree to grow further, getting closer to the light and to blooming new flowers. It’s a great little game with quite a few levels for you to prune your way through.
Zenge is built to be a relaxing experience, void of points, ratings, tutorials and move counters. It’s simply a puzzle game that tells the story of Eon, a lonely man who’s stuck between the worlds and time. You’ll just be sliding shapes into place, making an entire scene which then lights up, moving you to the next.
Golf Peaks is a card based golf game, where you just need to play cards to move your golf ball around a tile-based grid, getting it to the hole. The graphics and colors in Golf Peaks are muted and beautiful, adding to the relaxing feeling you’ll get when you play. The game also has no ads to take you out of the game.
G30 is a very unique type of puzzle game, where you are trying to put together both an image and a bit of text, creating a story as you go along. The different pieces of the puzzle are neon in color, as are some of the words in the text, all displayed on a black background. The story is one worth following and will captivate you.
Blue, part of the series of color-named games from Bart Bonte, is a puzzle game with no tutorial or instructions - instead a bunch of unique puzzles all around turning the screen blue and keeping it that way. Most of these puzzles can be figured out quite easily, though the game does get challenging (and there is a hint system!)
Shadowmatic sees you rotating different abstract objects that have a light shining on them, casting a shadow onto the wall. You’ll need to create an image to move onto the next level. With branching levels, meaning if one is too challenging you can go onto a new path of levels, you’ll not get too frustrated with this puzzler.
Vignettes is a colorful, toy-like game where you can move around objects and see what form they take on with your twists. There are tons of different secrets to collect and ways to rotate the objects into something new. There isn’t an end goal or anything to the game, it’s up to you to decide when you’ve discovered enough.
KleptoCats is a game about cats which steal stuff, bringing them back to you. You can decorate rooms and play with the little cats that you have stealing for you, as well as feed them and collect more thieving kitties - it’s just a very adorable game to dip in and out of between long and stressful days.
