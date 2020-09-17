When it comes to showing off your knowledge of seemingly useless facts against other people, you might not have the friend-base to appreciate your talent. Fear not, there are plenty of trivia games out there that you can play on your iOS device that will pit you against people who have similar talents to you! There are plenty of different trivia games, ranging from broad subjects to more specialist games that deal with dedicated topics like geography. You can surely find the app that's tailored to your knowledge!
Then you'll just need to know the most and master each of the categories that each game has, coming out on top and impressing strangers along the way.
Interested in finding out the best trivia games available for your iPhone or iPad? Read on.
If you are a fan of trivia games, you’ve probably watched trivia-based TV shows like Jeopardy, but as it turns out, you can join into the game in the form of a mobile app! Jeopardy! World Tour allows you to face off online against other players or play solo, with the addition of power-ups in both game styles to give you a bit of an edge on tricky questions.
If your knowledge-base is more focused on all sorts of movies, PopcornTrivia might be your chance to shine! This game covers a bunch of different genres of movies, from classics to fan favorites, testing out just what you do know about movies. There are both multiple choice rounds and picture rounds, as well as power-ups that can help you if you get stuck.
Psych! gives you points for not only knowing the answer to trivia, but also for tricking people into picking your fake but plausible answer to trivia questions! You’ll be able to come up with fake answers to questions, which are then sent to your challengers phones, who might end up selecting them as the actual answer! It’s a pretty nice idea.
Covering a more wide range of topics, in Trivia Crack Kingdoms you can pick various channels of trivia and face off against other people on them! You are able to play multiple games at once, waiting for other people to answer their questions and get back into the game, as well as pick one or multiple channels of trivia to play through at once.
Of course there is a battle royale styled trivia game! Trivia Royale has you battling knowledge against 1000 other people, in hopes that you know the most. These people are from all over the world, where you must take them out with your trivia knowledge in hopes of being crowned a Royale and gaining exclusive content.
If sports is where your knowledge lies, FC Barcelona Trivia Fans might be worth taking a look! This app focuses on FC Barcelona, allowing you to answer questions on players, coaches, history of the teams, matches, trophies and more. There is a bit of strategy to this one, as you can collect characters and serve penties to other players, in hopes of coming out on top.
SongPop 2 focuses more on music, challenging you to guess the name of the song you are listening to! This app allows you to challenge your friends to guess songs on a playlist you create or challenge people online through tournaments using songs from SongPop 2’s massive library! There are plenty of artists both old and new to try and guess at!
Following the format of the TV show with the same name, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? has you climbing a tree of trivia, getting closer and closer to the million dollar prize (though, unlike the TV show, you won’t actually win money). There are the same lifelines that you’d get in the show; ask an expert, call a friend, and ask the audience. Who Wants to be a Millionaire? covers a wide range of trivia as well.
DK Quiz is a quiz app that covers a variety of different trivia from food to music to insects to inventions! You can play in a solo mode and see how you do on the leaderboard or play in individual categories against your friends! The rounds are turn-based, challenging you to play head to head with whatever opponent you want to be smarter then!
A mobile version of the tabletop game that was a staple in American households, Heads Up! is a family friendly trivia game that always goes down well. There are base categories of trivia to choose from, then a member of the group will place their phone against their forehead while other players shout out clues as to what word, name, title, etc is being displayed!
Kahoot! positions itself as a learning game, aimed at children and adults alike. Along with playing various trivia games, you can also easily create your own then present the game to a large group of people, playing in person with each other on a larger screen. Being able to be the quiz master might appeal to some and Kahoot! makes it quite easy.
Instead of answering questions, 100 Pics Quiz shows you images and you’ll need to guess what they are of. There are thousands of images and over 100 categories, so you can challenge how well you remember what specific things look like and how fast you can solve pictures! It’s great for those who don’t know general knowledge but have a good memory.
If you need a little more than pictures, Guess the GIF might be what you are looking for! Guess the GIF presents you with an original, line styled drawing of some pop culture icon or personality, and it’s up to you to guess it! There is a word box showing you how many letters you need, just to help you along. This game’s images are really funny, for a start.
Quizoid is just a well presented trivia game full of tons of questions, that boosts not needing an internet connection or a social media account login. It’s just the simplicity of trivia games, stripped down to the basics without any faft. With that in mind, there are different modes to play in and tons of content to explore through!
QUIZZLand is packed full of trivia questions to challenge you in a single player or multiplayer setting, but does way more than just present questions. There are also detailed explanations and additional informational bits within the game, allowing you to learn more knowledge about the subjects that you might think you are a master at!
Know It Or Blow It is an online trivia game where you will be facing off against players from all over the world in short, bite-sized rounds, before getting the chance to double your points by taking on a Big Break question. This game rewards you with in-game coins if you win and lets you compete in tons of cities from all around the world, all from your phone.
This adorable looking trivia game has a herd mentality to it! Quiz Panic places 20 characters onto the screen of a multiple choice question, allowing players to run to the answer they think is correct, gathering onto the spot. You can follow the herd if you think they are correct or branch off on your own as you wait for the answer to be revealed.
TRIVIA 360 is a polished looking trivia game with a multitude of questions and topics, all beautifully presented for you to play through. You can customize a lot of aspects of your rounds, including the time limit you want to play through and it features both local leaderboards and online leaderboards to see how well you’ve done!
If you are an expert of the Bible, you can put your knowledge to the test in Bible Trivia. The trivia in this app comes under the categories; people, books, time lines, prophets, revelations, the life of Jesus, world, statistics and New Testament, giving you plenty of areas to test how well you have read and understood the Bible.
Where is that? is a geography-based trivia game, where you must answer where a specific country, city or landmark is located by pinning a map! You can play this game locally, by passing around the phone, to see how well you and your friends know the world. It’s a pretty neat concept for those who like maps and locations.
If you are a master of the 80s, there is a trivia app for you! 80’s Quiz Game is, simply, a trivia game about the 80’s, covering pop culture questions from this timeframe. 80’s Quiz Game has a bunch of different question types from true and false questions to multiple choice and questions where you need to fill in the letter. You can also earn coins to spend on hints along the way.
Sir Dapp! Game Show is a trivia game made for children, that lets them explore important skills like politeness and respect while answering different questions in a TV show-format run by Sir Dapp, who is a dog. These questions come in categories that cover things like table manners or social gatherings.
You Don’t Know Jack has been around for ages, providing a fun and simplistic trivia game for iOS users. You will take on random trivia questions while an announcer makes jokes - almost in a Pub Quiz styled format. Questions come in 10 rounds with multiple choice answers for you to take on.
Logos are something that you see every single day, whether you mean too or not, but if you are interested in seeing how well you have retained those images, Logos Quiz is one for you! You are presented with a logo and must tap letters to spell out what it is from - logos with the names inside of them are partially blurred out, to add to the challenge.
Flags of the World focuses on capitals of all of the world countries as well as flags of the world. You only have 20 seconds to match the flag to each question, but the game will show you the correct flag if you run out of time or guess the wrong one. Each level has a total of 20 flags, 20 capital cities or 20 currencies that you need to match too.
