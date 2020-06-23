Another update has hit Pokemon Masters today, though it's a much smaller affair than we've had recently with the addition of the Legendary Arena and Burgh & Leavanny's arrival on Pasio. Instead, today sees another type-specific Training Event and the return of Steven & Metagross' Poke Fair Scout.

Steven & Metagross were added to the game back in February of this year, however, they were only available for a limited time before being taken out of the pool of Sync Pairs. They've now returned with another Poke Fair Scout, which will stick around until 14th July. During this period other 5-Star Sync pairs will have a 10% chance of appearing in this scout.

To coincide with this Sync Pair becoming available once again, there will be a Steel-type Training Event that will grant Pokemon of that type additional experience from the various singleplayer and co-op battles. This will run from today until 7th July. Each day players will be able to defeat an Ultra Hard variant of the battles which will give them Super Steel Vouchers.

Beating the other battles will net players regular Steel vouchers, which can then be exchanged in the shop for a variety of training items. On top of that, there will also be a 3-Star Tech Move Candy and 4-Star Strike Move Candy available for 200 Steel vouchers and 100 Super Steel Vouchers respectively. If you're unfamiliar with the usage of these items they will increase the Sync Move level of a Pokemon that matches the number of stars and role type.

Players will also be able to obtain more Steel vouchers through some of the 22 missions that are also open for completion during this event. There will also be a mixture of Co-op Sync Orbs and Gems up for grabs too. The missions are fairly straightforward, just completing each battle a set number of times using at least one Steel Pokemon.

Pokemon Masters is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.