Silver and Tyranitar come to Pokémon Masters Ex in new update

In celebration of Pokemon Day, the Pokemon company has announced a slew of new updates for its various titles. Pokemon Masters Ex is among those receiving an update. According to the video released on the official Pokemon YouTube channel, Geeta and Glimmora will be joining the roster, as will Silver and Tyranitar. You can catch a glimpse of Silver in action roughly three and a half minutes into the Pokemon presents video.

The new update, which celebrates the game’s 4-and-a-half-year anniversary, also introduces Master sync pair Sygna Suit Gladion and Magearna to Pokemon Masters Ex. Further, you can now add Riley and Lucario to any team.

The video also announced that the long-anticipated photo creator will be debuting soon. With photo creator mode, you'll be able to snap pics of your favourite Pokemon characters. The buttons shown on the photo creator screen suggest you’ll be able to change the background and perhaps even edit your photos using filters. Pokemon Masters Ex is also offering a gift of 3,000 gems to each player. To collect your free gems, all you need to do is log in and enjoy the free goodies.

Pokemon Masters Ex is a turn-based mobile RPG in which you can team up with Sync pairs from every region. You’ll meet and interact with your favourite trainers. The game even includes special outfits for trainers to wear. You can also hatch new Pokemon, which you can then add to your team.

Pokemon Masters Ex is currently available on the App Store and Google Play.