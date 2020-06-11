Pokemon Masters' highly anticipated Legendary Arena has arrived today and will see players do battle against Entei. Alongside this new feature, a new Sync Pair and Main Story Chapter have been added to the game.

The first instance of the Legendary Arena will be available until 25th June and will see players battling against Entei across multiple difficulty settings, with the difficulty dictating how many Sync Pairs players will be able to use. Beating the Volcano Pokemon on the lower difficulty settings will open up the more difficult ones.

Entei's health and status conditions will carry over into the next battle until the challenge is reset and its attack patterns and moves will change depending on how much health is remaining. Each battle will also have different rewards on offer that includes Medals, training items and Power-ups.

Elsewhere, a new story chapter has been added to the game and to celebrate its arrival, there will be a brief 7-day login bonus that will net players 700 Gems for logging in each day. That new story chapter will also feature Sygna Suit Grimsley, who is also the latest addition to the game's Sync Pair roster.

This version of the Elite Four member from Unova will have a Sharpedo as his partner instead of Liepard. Sharpedo will be a physical strike Pokemon with a fairly standard set of moves for the most part. It can buff its physical attack and has two moves for damage that can also either cause the target to flinch or lower their defence.

The most interesting ability at their disposal then occupies the fourth slot and is called Sink or Swim! This is a high-risk, high reward move that removes all status conditions from Sharpedo and massively raises its evasiveness and critical chance rate. However, it will lose 90% of is HP making Sharpedo a real glass cannon.

As will all new Sync Pairs there will be a Spotlight Scout for the pair that will run from today until June 25th. This will give players an increased chance of netting the duo. However, unlike most new Sync Pair Spotlight Scouts, this one will also give players an increased chance to get another pair, Sygna Suit Else & Rotom.

Pokemon Masters is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.