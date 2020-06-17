A whole host of content has arrived in Pokemon Masters today. This includes a Story Event, Special Event, a new Sync Pair and a fresh login Rally. Considering the Legendary Arena event only started last week, there's certainly a lot of content for players to get stuck into right now.

The new Sync Pair will be Burgh & Leavanny who will be a 5-star special Strike Pokemon with bug typing. Its role does mean that its move set is fairly straightforward with two attacks, one of which can raise any of its stats. Beyond that, it can raise its own special attack and with Scurry Ahead! increase its defence and speed.

As with all new Sync Pairs, Burgh & Leavanny will have a Spotlight Scout available where you'll have a higher chance of netting the duo. This will run from today until July 2nd. Their Sync Grid will also be expanded upon release, as is customary with freshly added Sync Pairs.

Players will also be able to face off against Burgh in the Challenge Unova Special Event. This is a series of battles against the likes of Shauntal, Roxie, Iris and of course Burgh. Each battle will have a Very Hard and Ultra Hard variant with the rewards being a mix of training items and some Gems.

To coincide with this event, there is also a Unova Rally that will run from today until July 2nd. This simply means that logging in once a day for two weeks will reward players with a mixture of Gems and Co-op sync Orbs.

Finally, today also sees the return of 'The Importance of Elegance' Event that accompanied Caitlin & Reuniclus' arrival on Pasio back in October. This will be a series of battles to beat with Missions available from the Poryphone that will give players a mix of Co-op Sync Orbs, Vouchers and Gems. These vouchers can be exchanged for training items and a limited number of 3,4 and 5-star power-ups.

Pokemon Masters is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.