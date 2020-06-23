Apex Legends' long-awaited mobile ports could finally soft-launch this year, which is great news for me as it's the only battle royale game I'm half-decent at. Respawn Entertainment's fast-paced FPS launched suddenly back in early 2019 and quickly became one of the year's most popular and well-received games.

During an investor fireside chat, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said "we've talked about having Apex Legends in soft-launch by the end of this year", which obviously isn't a guarantee of anything but does suggest that we might not have much longer to wait to play Apex on the go.

Wilson said that EA currently has "six or seven other games in various stages of incubation or production." Apex is also expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch within the next year.

From EA's Investor Fireside Chat today: "Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of this year (on mobile)". (Thanks @ApexLatest for the video) pic.twitter.com/0UM8A3XO93 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 22, 2020

As pointed out by our sister site PocketGamer.biz , Wilson was very positive about EA's mobile output, saying that "unlike many people in the mobile industry, we've built a very strong and profitable business." With giants of the industry like Nintendo making moves to back away from the world of mobile gaming, it's reassuring to hear that EA sees value in its current and upcoming mobile titles.

Interestingly, there was a rumour going around a little while back that Skate 3 may be on its way to mobile. That'd be pretty neat.

EA's Plants vs Zombies 3 is also in soft-launch for now, and we've got plenty of tips to help you get started. Also, here's how to download and play it if you're not based in one of the supported regions.