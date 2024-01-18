Plants Vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia - Beginners guide

Get to grips with Plants Vs Zombies 3 as the game returns to soft-launch in selected regions!

Plants Vs Zombies 3 is back! Well, it never left, but finally, you can play the game in soft launch once more as the newly rebranded Plants Vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia returns to storefronts in soft launch.

PvZ 3 sees players battling to retake the town of Neighbourville from the zombie hordes with the same strategy action that has defined the Plants Vs Zombies franchise.

However, since then we haven’t heard much about the title…until now! The game is now available once more in early-access for the United Kingdom, Australia, Netherlands and the Philippines regions.

But, what if you're a complete newbie to the franchise? After all, it's been more than a decade since the release of Plants Vs Zombies 2. Well, we’ve had a chance to get to grips with the game - with probably the only person on staff who hasn’t played a PvZ title before - and here are our top tips for beginners to this herbaceous undead strategy game.