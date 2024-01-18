Plants Vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia - Beginners guide
| Plants vs Zombies 3
- Get to grips with Plants Vs Zombies 3 as the game returns to soft-launch in selected regions!
Plants Vs Zombies 3 is back! Well, it never left, but finally, you can play the game in soft launch once more as the newly rebranded Plants Vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia returns to storefronts in soft launch.
PvZ 3 sees players battling to retake the town of Neighbourville from the zombie hordes with the same strategy action that has defined the Plants Vs Zombies franchise.
However, since then we haven’t heard much about the title…until now! The game is now available once more in early-access for the United Kingdom, Australia, Netherlands and the Philippines regions.
But, what if you're a complete newbie to the franchise? After all, it's been more than a decade since the release of Plants Vs Zombies 2. Well, we’ve had a chance to get to grips with the game - with probably the only person on staff who hasn’t played a PvZ title before - and here are our top tips for beginners to this herbaceous undead strategy game.
1
Tips 1 - You are my Sunshine
At its core, Plants Vs Zombies is a resource-management game. You collect sunshine to place plants to defend your lawn from Zombies. You need to balance out offensive plants (such as Peashooters) which destroy Zombies with plants that produce more Sunshine. Keeping an even balance between the two while defending multiple tracts of lawn is the core gameplay concept, and often the choice will be judging whether or not you can hold the line while building up more Sunshine in order to plant larger, more powerful plants.
2
Tips 2 - Build up your backline
It’s often wiser to place your offensive units behind more expendable units. Your Wall-Nuts (geddit?) function as barriers, halting the Zombies until they’re destroyed. However, even in the case of Sunflowers - which are your primary resource producers - it’s probably better to let them take the brunt of the assault before your actual offensive plants. Remember, you earn Sunshine passively anyway so no matter what you won’t be without a slim trickle of it to help rebuild your resource-producers.
3
Tips 3 - Collect Taco Tickets
Commensurate with the long-running nature of the franchise, long-time mobile players may find it interesting that a very similar mechanic of resource requirements for progressing the story returns here. You’ll need to collect Taco Tickets via completing levels in order to progress the story as well as to unlock new decorations as you rebuild the destroyed Neighbourville.
4
Tips 4 - Speed things up!
Initially, the levels will be pretty simple, so don’t worry too much about getting overwhelmed. But you don’t need to get bogged down either. Simply tap the fast-forward button on the top right hand of the screen and the action will be sped up, letting you get through these early levels that may otherwise be a bit of a slog a bit quicker. You can also use this to speed through to the next wave if you’ve already done all your prep work!
5
Tips 5 - Know your...Zombies
Yes, as always knowing what your enemies can do and what it takes to defeat them will be key to optimising your progression. Zombies with headgear take more damage, while zombies with balloons will float over your lines meaning they can’t be blocked as you ordinarily would with something like a Wall-Nut. Fortunately, as with many of the games, PvZ 3 has already built up a significant online following, and information on sites like the Plants Vs Zombies Wiki isn’t hard to come by!
With this latest round of soft launches, we may be getting closer to PvZ 3's final release, but at least we now know that Pop Cap games are still working on the latest sequel in this fan-favourite plant 'em up franchise!