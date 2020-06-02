Garena Free Fire's latest patch is set to arrive tomorrow, June 3rd, and it sure sounds like a big one. The battle royale hit has gone from strength to strength in recent times, adding a host of interesting, varied content for long-time players to enjoy. This latest drop is no exception, introducing a new character, pet, anti-hack measures, and more.

In fact, there are so many things to talk about that it's probably best to split it all up into handy subheadings for your reading pleasure. And so here you have it – everything set to arrive with tomorrow's giant patch.

New playable character Wolfrahh

Among the latest additions is new playable character Wolfrahh, who was first announced last month. He's a Swedish video game streamer and esports pro whose primary skill, known as Limelight, is powered by his viewers.

With every kill or new viewer, the damage he takes from headshots decreases, starting from 10% all the way up to 25%, while damage he inflicts to enemy limbs increases from 15% up to 25%. He certainly sounds like a formidable opponent, and I'm sure a sizeable portion of the game's fanbase will enjoy, or even relate to, his backstory.

Updates to Clash Squad

He arrives alongside Free Fire's first-ever flying pet, Falco. Hopefully this means we'll see an even greater variety of unlockable pets in future.

The first season of Free Fire's Clash Squad - Ranked is set to kick off on June 4th and is said to be shaped by feedback from those who took part in the mode's preseason.

Season 1 of ranked will include a new leaderboard that tracks your kills and win rate, as well as a career performance page for you to view as part of your in-game profile. Thankfully, temporary bans have been introduced for those who leave too often during matches, which should surely cut down on rage quitting and other such nonsense.

Extra seasonal rank rewards are also being added. These include some exclusive rewards, including the sweet Golden Eagle skin for the Desert Eagle.

Anti-hack measures

Since April, Garena has started to clamp down on hackers, and the next step in its fight against them is introducing an anti-hack system. This aims to ensure that no one is getting any sort of edge over the competition through the use of unauthorised third-party programmes.

Garena will hand out permanent bans to those who have been found to be cheating. This seems like the latest step in a larger anti-hacker campaign, similar to the sort we saw PUBG Mobile launch with Project Ban Pan.

The return of Purgatory - Classic, an updated version of Bomb Squad, and more

Ok, so here's a quick roundup of other additions that aren't quite big enough for their own section.

Tomorrow's patch will also see the return of Purgatory - Classic, a fan-favourite mode, as well as an all-new version of Bomb Squad with more obvious objectives.

All survivors will now have extra Emote slots, and the new M82B sniper rifle – which is capable of penetrating the gloo wall – will also be unlockable from tomorrow.

And that's a wrap! If you're yet to try Garena's battle royale megahit, you'll find it available for download now as a free-to-play title from over on the App Store and Google Play. Full patch notes can be found right here.