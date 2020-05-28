KartRider Rush+ only launched a mere two weeks ago but Nexon's multiplayer kart racer has already sped past 10 million global downloads and has around 3.57 million daily users. Clearly there's a real appetite for kart racing games then and KartRider Rush+ is certainly a solid entry to the genre.

Alongside this news, Nexon will also be introducing some new content to the game. This will include three tracks called Dino Town, Namsan Tour and The Bridge of Fate. On top of that, there will also be an additional character for players to use named Dino Ethen.

Players who start playing the game before 31st May will receive 5 'L-decoder' from 2nd June. There will also be other rewards up for grabs in a login event that will net players 'Dino Ethen Code' and 'Orange Lucky Coin'. Plenty to look forward to then if you're a fan of KartRider Rush+

If you're unfamiliar with KartRider Rush+ it's a kart racing game that our own Dave Aubrey believes is a better option than Mario Kart Tour at present. It's certainly more feature complete at launch, with a whole host of modes for players to try out, including ranked multiplayer modes, which came much later in Nintendo's mobile karting effort.

At present, there are over 50 tracks to race around and 20 karts to use when doing so. There's also a plethora of customisation options available for your vehicles too. Decals, plates and skins are just some of the kart decorations you can choose from to make your kart feel more personal to you.

KartRider Rush+ is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.