KartRider Rush+ is collaborating with MapleStory M in its latest update

As players continue to explore the unknown in KartRider Rush+’s Season 23: Abyss, it’s time to gear up for an awesome collaboration. Nexon has partnered with another super popular MMORPG, Maplestory M, to bring some of the most iconic characters to the high-octane mobile racing game. Expect to see Pink Bean, Orange Mushroom, and more race all across the game over the next two months.

MapleStory M is also one of Nexon’s titles and is quite a successful one. A celebratory video was also released, showcasing the collaboration event between the two sister franchises. It was featured on KartRider Rush+’s YouTube channel and is headlined by Pink Bean and Orange Mushroom in turbocharged kart forms. It’s been embedded below for you to check out.

The crossover event sees all in-game characters deck up for the event in special costumes inspired by MapleStory M. From the super stylish Slime Outfit to the adorable Ribbon Pig outfit, players can get ready in their favourite threads from the MMORPG. In addition, players can also get their hands on several collab items by logging into the game, clearing missions, and participating in Ranked Mode matches.

If you haven’t heard much about KartRider Rush+’s ongoing season, it takes players on an adventure into a unique underwater civilization. Everything takes place below water, and you can expect the themed tracks and karts to reflect exactly that. Season 23 introduces karts like the Hydra and Ocean Burst which players can race on the Into the Sea and Coastal Cruise courses.

Check out the collaboration event for yourself by downloading KartRider Rush+ on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The event will run all the way up to March 17th.