KartRider Rush+ is the latest little racing game to hit mobile devices, and despite the small size of the karts, this game has a lot to offer.

You'll spend loads of time collecting karts, drivers, and racing through story mode, and it's all wonderful, and instantly makes it one of the better kart racers available on mobile. Take that, Mario Kart Tour!

Nexon's tiny racer is doing a lot right for fans of mobile racing, and once you steer your way through a bunch of levels, you'll even unlock online multiplayer. At launch! Mario Kart Tour wishes it thought this far ahead.

Okay, I'll stop talking about Mario Kart Tour now. All you need to know is that KartRider Rush+ is a great mobile kart racer, and with the tips below you'll be winning matches and racing against your friends in no time…