KartRider Rush+ is going underwater in Season 23: Abyss with new karts and racers

After watching thrilling dragons in the sky last season, it’s time to explore the depths of the oceans as KartRider Rush+’s latest season is taking place in an underwater civilization. Nexon has just released the season 23 update for the racing game, which has been mysteriously titled Abyss. Players can expect to find new ocean-themed content in the form of drivers, karts, and racetracks as well.

Special underwater racing courses have been designed for KartRider Rush+’s Abyss Season, called Into the Sea and Coastal Cruise. Both of them are dynamic and will be updated over time and players can race on these using new karts like the Hydra and Ocean Burst. Several new drivers are hungry to test their skills on these tracks, including Poseidon Bazzi and Mermaid Ms Mani.

The Hydra and Ocean Burst karts may be pretty cool, but they certainly aren’t the ones to look out for. Season 23’s legendary kart is the Cronos and it reigns supreme over all others. Encompassing the raging strength of the oceans, the Cronos is an extremely powerful vehicle. It is available in two gorgeous colourways, Cronos Air and Cronos Emperor.

Several events are also going live over the next few weeks, featuring lots of Daily and Weekly Quests. Ranked Mode and Multiplayer Races will also grant tonnes of valuable resources for participating. Players can rake in bucketloads of Jellyfish Shards by winning and they can be further exchanged for K-Coins, Jellyfish Hair, and Jellyfish Outfits.

If that isn’t enough, players can earn the Lanternfish Headgear and Lanternfish Balloon simply by logging into the game and playing ranked races before the year ends. Several Nitro Piece Puzzles are also up for grabs.

Explore the humongous underwater kingdom by downloading KartRider Rush+ now by clicking on your preferred link below.